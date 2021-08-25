MANCELONA — A Mancelona team loaded with experience gained even more this season.
The Ironmen return 19 of 22 starters from a 3-5 team and added a Hall of Fame caliber coach as an assistant in the process.
Former Rockford coach Ralph Munger is helping the Ironmen this year, coaching the offensive and defensive lines.
“He was up at his cottage and came by and stopped by one of our practices and wanted to know if he could watch,” Mancelona 16th-year head coach Dan Derrer said. “I was like, ‘heck, yeah.’ He kept showing up and wanted to take a year off, but we were talking to him about the relationship with him.”
Munger took last year off after recovering from heart and back surgeries, spending some of that time going to see former players at the college level.
“He’s just been awesome,” Derrer said. “Super guy and he’s just so knowledgeable. It’s been unbelievable to get to work with a guy like that. It’s like being at a clinic 24-7 with that guy. He’s worked Michigan’s football camp for 20-some years and as good of a coach as he is, he’s just a great guy, very humble.”
Munger, one of the most successful high school football coaches in Michigan, retired after 335 victories and three state championships. He coached the Rams since 1992 and also coached Frankenmuth for a dozen seasons.
Munger ranks sixth in Michigan high school history in career wins. His teams produced six undefeated regular seasons.
“I’m just grateful to be in a position to help,” Munger said.
Derrer said Mancelona has already incorporated aspects of Rockford’s game plan into its own.
The Ironmen have a bevy of starting experience back for Derrer and his coaches to work with.
A dozen seniors on a team of 30 provide veteran leadership for a team dropping junior varsity football this season.
“We think we have talent, but we still have to go out and play,” Derrer said. “But they’re working hard and we just have to get better every day.”
Junior Jason Naumcheff returns at quarterback, surrounded by many familiar faces from a season ago, when Mancelona posted a 2-4 regular-season record and beat Manistique 36-12 in an opening-round playoff game. Other returning starters back on offense include tackle Jake Watson, guards Jason Kihn and Justin Johnson, halfback siblings Justin and Adam Ackler, tight ends Oumar Sy and Trace Miller and fullback Mason Crandall.
Many of those same players return on defense, along with starters in cornerback Aaron Anderson and Landon McCorry.
Mancelona starts the season Friday with a home date against Pine River. The Ironmen plan to practice early Thursday so the coaching staff can accompany Munger to Rockford, where the football stadium is being named after him at Thursday’s Rams game against Sterling Heights Stevenson.
Several opposing coaches at last Thursday’s scrimmage at Frankfort noticed Munger.
“All the coaches, like Ed (Schindler) from Frankfort, he went up to him and said, ‘I think you got lost; you’re supposed to be a little more West,’” Derrer said. “It’s not every day a guy that caliber just shows up.”