KINGSLEY — Three gym doors were open to the outside to cool off the Kingsley gymnasium.
Nothing could cool down Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
The Eagles mounted a furious rally from down 12 with five minutes remaining to knock off Division 4 No. 1-ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 61-57, in a thrilling regional championship game that culminated with the Eagles claiming their first regional crown since the early parts of the Cold War.
It’s been 72 years since Lake Leelanau won a regional. Seventy-two years.
Even though fans from both communities packed Kingsley’s gym, Eagles star guard Dylan Barnowski said he wasn’t sure anyone in attendance was old enough to have been at the team’s last regional championship win back in 1950.
“That’s something so special,” Barnowski said. “They’ll get to remember that for the rest of their lives. We’re going to obviously remember it for the rest of our lives. We’re making history at our school, and that’s what we wanted to do.”
The Eagles (20-4) go from having all five starters sick during districts last week to facing Fulton (14-11) in Tuesday’s quarterfinal at Cadillac. Fulton upset Saginaw Nouvel 49-42 in its regional final after the Pirates started the postseason with a 9-11 record.
The late fourth quarter brought heroics from all over, as Lake Leelanau trailed 55-43 with five minutes left.
St. Mary freshman Luke Bramer hit two massive free throws that gave the Eagles a multi-possession lead with five seconds remaining.
But the younger Bramer went to the line with five seconds left, facing a one-and-one. Barnowski said Bramer struggled from the line recently and took extra shots in practice to get his touchback.
“I told him, ‘We got the best freshman in the state,’ before he went out there,” Barnowski said. “As soon as he made that first one, I started smiling. I instantly started smiling. I knew the second one was going in.”
Just before that, sophomore Jerry Schaub drilled a corner 3-pointer to give the Eagles their first lead since the third quarter (one he also gave them on a baseline triple) for a 59-57 lead with 30 ticks left.
“I was thinking I was open enough,” Shaub said. “We needed the points, so I’m going to shoot it. It happened to go in, and I’m thankful for it.”
Barnowski hit a deep 3-pointer with a defender in his face with 1:31 remaining, bouncing twice back of forth between the rim and backboard before falling in for a slim 57-56 NMC lead.
“Even Trevin Winkle, who is a helluva player by the way, he’s like, ‘Damn, dude, I’ve never seen a bounce like that,’” Barnowski said. “We couldn’t get the dribble handoff because they were face guarding us with the triangle and two. I saw an opening, so I kind of pushed off a little bit, put her up and I guess I got the shooter’s roll — so I got lucky. I loved it, though.”
Winkle led McBain NMC (23-1) with 24 points, all in the first three quarters, and 10 rebounds. Barnowski, who had 22 points and six assists, guarded Winkle the entire game, despite giving up about four inches in height.
“I tried to stay in front of him,” Barnowski said. “That turn around of his, it’s unguardable. If he makes, he makes it. If not, you’re lucky.”
In a wild game, McBain NMC sprinted out to a 15-5 lead early, only to have the Eagles put together a 10-0 run to finish the first quarter tied 15-15.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary went from committing seven turnovers in the first half to just one in the last 16 minutes.
Blake DeZeeuw added 11 points for the Comets, including three big 3-pointers. Ethan Bennett added eight, and Brant Winkle five.
The Comets saved springing a triangle-and-two defense on the Eagles until late in the game, in an attempt to shut down Barnowski and Shawn Bramer, who had 19 points and six rebounds.
“We tried to take it out of the hands of their two studs,” NMC head coach Kyle Benthem said. “And then that kid hits a three and the freshman hits two free throws down the stretch, so props to them.”
The Comets made history this season as well. NMC won the Highland Conference title with a perfect 14-0 record, winning its first Highland crown in program history and first boys basketball league title of any kind since 1968.
“I’m very happy and thankful for all my seniors,” Benthem said. “We’ve been through a lot these past six years. I’ve coached them all the way through, so it’s a tough night for me, too.”
Schaub’s 12 points — all on 3-pointers from the wing — were a season-high for him. August Schaub added five points and three assists, and Matthew Kohler grabbed six rebounds.
“Jerry Shaub had a couple big threes,” Lake Leelanau head coach Matt Barnowski said. “That one at the end, there was none bigger.”
Barnowski said it’s unbelievable the school hasn’t won a regional since 1950.
“That’s absurd,” he said. “I can’t even put it into context, what this means for our school and our community. We do have the greatest fans around, there is no doubt in my mind.”
