Lake Leelanau St. Mary booked the first Final Four berth in boys basketball history, the first in any team tournament-style sport in Eagles history after a 60-46 win Tuesday over Fulton in a Division 4 quarterfinal at Lake City.
“It feels incredible, especially since we’re worked for since we were little kids,” said Lake Leelanau senior August Schaub, who scored a game-high 18 points. “I’ve worked all my life for this moment. There’s nothing like it. I can’t even describe what I’m feeling right now.”
The 2012 golf team won the Division 4 state championship. No other Lake Leelanau team has made a state finals or Final Four (the Eagles co-op with Suttons Bay for football, which played in the last three 8-player championships, but the Norsemen host that team).
Now, the Eagles (21-4) head to the Breslin Center on Michigan State University’s campus to play No. 5-ranked Ewen-Trout Creek (22-3) in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal. No. 9 Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (19-6) faces No. 10 Genesee Christian (21-4) in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s previous longest postseason basketball run was the 1950 team that lost in the quarterfinals. Current senior Joey Leggett’s grandfather, Rich Popp, played on that team and watched Tuesday’s Eagles live stream.
“It doesn’t happen at a small school like this very often,” said Leggett, a center who played the final 1:14. “I know they fought hard for it back in 1950, but they couldn’t make it. We pulled it off.”
The Eagles led by just five with 3:53 remaining, before outscoring the Pirates 12-3 the rest of the way. That’s similar to last week’s regional final win over No. 1-ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian, when they trailed the Comets by 12 with five minutes left and went on an 18-2 run to close it out.
“Certainly we’re disappointed, but Leelanau is a good team,” Fulton head coach Todd Walden said. “They got shots they wanted to get them and they went in tonight. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well.”
Northport is the last northwest Lower Michigan team to win a boys basketball state championship, claiming the 1988 Class D crown.
The star of that team, Sander Scott, now coaches the Lake Leelanau middle school team. That Leelanau Peninsula team also went through McBain NMC deep in the postseason and faced an Upper Peninsula team in the semifinals, beating North Dickinson before a finals win over Beal City.
“As you can see, we’re a very small community, but they filled these stands,” Kohler said. “Everyone here has a lot of love for this team and our school. They’re all very excited that we’re going down there. Our section is going to grow as we head down south.”
Lake Leelanau led Tuesday’s game 48-43 after Bruce Thelen hit a 3-pointer with 3:53 remaining. Another Thelen three with 57 seconds remaining would be the only other Pirates score.
Luke Bramer’s layup off a Dylan Barnowski fast-break pass started an 11-0 spurt that included Schaub and Barnowski making all four free throws with 1:44 left after Fulton was called for a technical foul for arguing a call.
Shawn Bramer scored 17 and Barnowski 15 for the Eagles, who have won eight in a row. Matthew Kohler added six points and Luke Bramer four.
“As usual, they targeted our main scorers,” Kohler said. “They drove in and I slipped behind where they didn’t see me and they dumped it off to me. I just got those nice easy buckets.”
Fulton rotated defenses frequently, trying to find something to stop the potent Lake Leelanau duo of Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer. That’s when Schaub stepped up as well.
The Pirates used 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone defenses, a box-and-one on Barnowski, triangle-and-two, man-to-man and full-court press. Each defensive change, the Eagles kept going.
“We were hoping to keep them off balance and it seemed like it kind of worked the other way around,” Walden said. “They move the ball so well that it kind of kept us off balance trying to find something that would work.”
Schaub’s 18-point night was only the third time all season he’s led the Eagles in scoring. Schaub averaged 12.9 points a game in the regular season and increased that to 13.6 in the playoffs.
“I said, ‘Man, I love you. I love you like a son,’” St. Mary second-year head coach Matt Barnowski said he told Schaub after the game. “’I treat you like just like I treat Dylan and I ride you like Secretariat, dude.’ And for him to step up the way he did was great. He was a senior that was not going home.”
Schaub scored 12 of his 18 in the second half, hitting a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give the Eagles a 24-21 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. He canned five of six from the line in the fourth quarter.
“We had a few words of encouragement for him,” Leggett said, adding that some weren’t repeatable. “Basically to get his act together. It was win or we go home, and we weren’t going home tonight.”
Leggett and Kohler have never been to Breslin, even to watch a game. Schaub said he went when Buckley and Frankfort were in the Division 4 state finals.
Now they’ll be heading there Wednesday. The team leaves at noon Wednesday, stopping for a practice at Ferris State University on the way. Matt Barnowski said the Ferris facility is perfect to prepare because Jim Wink Arena has seating and space behind the nets similar to Breslin.
Fulton led 15-12 after one quarter, and Lake Leelanau held three-point leads at both halftime and following the third period.
Fulton played in the very competitive Central Michigan Athletic Conference, which boasted two Division 3 quarterfinalists in Pewamo-Westphalia and Bath.
Even with 6-5 Zach Saller starting and 6-5 Renn Spalding coming off the Fulton bench, the Eagles largely controlled the boards.
“They handled us pretty easily on the glass and that was something that we’ve done really well in the last couple of weeks,” Walden said. “We knew we needed to continue to do that. We didn’t do it tonight.”
Thelen led Fulton with 17 points and Joe Iung scored 15. No other Pirate logged more than five.
No. 5 Ewen-Trout Creek won 56-40 Tuesday over No. 3-ranked Rudyard.
ETC was ranked as high as No. 2 this season before a Feb. 25 six-point loss to Kingsford dropped the Panthers to No. 7. ETC has scored over 70 points 11 times this season.
“(Barnowski) breaking things down and he sees the floor so well and handles so well,” Walden said. “He’s a physical guard and can go up over top of us and score, so we knew we knew it was going to be a tall order. Hats off to them and we wish them luck Thursday.”
