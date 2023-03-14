From Wire Reports
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions and former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery reached an agreement on a three-year, $18 million deal, including $11 million guaranteed on Tuesday, per sources.
The 25-year-old Montgomery joins a Lions team that led the league with 23 rushing touchdowns last season, including a league-best 17 by Jamaal Williams. Williams enters this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
Montgomery had the 10th-most rushing yards (801) and generated his highest yards per catch (9.3) in 2022. He was drafted with the 73rd overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. In four seasons with the Bears, Montgomery racked up 3,609 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns along with 1,240 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.
From 2019-21, Montgomery led the Bears in rushing and posted a career-best 1,070 rushing yards in 2020 when an injury to then-Chicago running back Tarik Cohen vaulted Montgomery into the top slot in the backfield.
Montgomery was also a beacon of health during his tenure with Chicago. He played in 60 games and only missed six due to injury.
