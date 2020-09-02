ACME — Defending champion Eric Lilleboe knows the importance of the final group the final day of the Michigan Open.
The Okemos native has been in that spot each of the last three years, and learned its importance when he was declared champion with a five-shot lead in 2019 after the tournament at The Bear golf course was cut short because of rain.
Lilleboe put himself back into position to defend his 2019 Michigan Open Championship with a 1-under 71 Wednesday to sit in a tie for third place with Caledonia’s Ben Cook.
They’ll both be chasing three-day leader Brett White, who shot 1-under Wednesday to sit at 9-under for the tournament, when the final round tees off Thursday.
“It’s always ideal to get in the final group because you’re playing with the leader, whether that is you or the guy you’re playing with,” Lilleboe said. “You know what you’ve got to do and you are watching it all live and get to see it for yourself.”
Lilleboe didn’t get that luxury Wednesday, as he was in the second-to-last group ahead of White and Cook. That didn’t matter early, because Lilleboe was the one setting the pace.
Lilleboe birdied five of the first six holes to move into a tie for first at 10-under with White after leaving the No. 6 green. White and Lilleboe would each bogey a hole before making the turn tied at 9-under.
“Getting off to that start was nice, but I was definitely leaking oil on the way in,” Lilleboe said. “Unfortunately if I could have even held on to what I had through six holes, I would be right at the top.”
Each of the leaders parred holes 11 and 12 before Lilleboe started to get into some trouble and let White slip away to be the lone competitor at 207 for the week. Lilleboe bogeyed the next three par 4s he faced to fall behind three strokes.
“I’m still the defending champion and I am right there,” Lilleboe said. “I’m going into tomorrow down three and there is supposed to be a lot of wind and grinding out there. Three shots isn’t as big of a lead as it is on a sunny day with no wind.”
White said Tuesday he was preparing for the windy conditions that presented themselves Wednesday and are expected to worsen Thursday. White started with a birdie on the first and fifth holes before dropping a stroke before the turn.
After bogeying the par-3 ninth, White stayed steady throughout the back nine — carding even par to stay at 1-under for the day.
“I picked a little more conservative targets with the wind,” White said. “Your dispersion is going to be a little more sporadic with the wind, but I hit it really well today.
“I just didn’t have any of my putts drop, but my speed was really good.”
White two-putted for several pars down the stretch and said he will take those types of “stress-free pars” in the windy conditions. White found himself just outside of striking range on the green often over the back nine but kept consistent with his speed, leaving tap-ins for par.
Okemos native Chad Kurmel, who shot 5-under Wednesday, joins Lilleboe and White in the final group Thursday after finding himself alone in second with a 208. That marks two days in a row that a pair of players hailing from the same hometown will be facing off in the final pairing.
White will be flanked by the Okemos pair at 11:50 a.m. for a chance to capture the $16,000 top prize.
“I like being the front-runner,” White said. “I have never led a tournament wire-to-wire yet, but I’ll go out tomorrow and do it.”
Traverse City West grad and former Grand Valley State University All-American Alex Scott posted the best third-round score with a 7-under, 65 Wednesday. Scott fell to 2-over after day two but turned his fortunes around quickly. Scott carded three birdies on the front before topping that with four birdies on the back nine to sit in a tie for fifth at 211.
Fellow TC native Randall Hutchison — the 2012 Michigan Open winner — sits in contention sitting alone in seventh place at 4-under. Pat Colburn lost his low-amateur status Wednesday, shooting 3-over, and was overtaken by Matt Zerbel at 3-under for low-am.
Traverse City Country Club pro and six-time champion Scott Hebert dropped four strokes Wednesday to sit at even par and Suttons Bay alumni Thomas Hursey shot even Wednesday to stay at 5-over.
