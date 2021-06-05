PORTAGE — While the Traverse City St. Francis girls tennis team came back just short of a state title, it didn't come back empty handed.
The Gladiators finished as runner-up in the Division 4 state tennis finals in Portage Friday. St. Francis scored 23 points, just behind Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart (29), and had five flights make their way to the semifinals that took place Friday.
Alexi Lewis took home the individual state title at No. 2-singles and Jillian Sodini earned the individual title at No. 3-singles for St. Francis.
Lewis and Sodini each came into the tournament as No. 1 seeds and didn't lose more than two sets in any game they played until the final.
Lewis beat athletes from Liggett (6-0, 6-1), Kalamazoo Christian (6-2, 6-0), Ann Arbor Greenhills (6-1, 6-1) and won the final against Sacred Heart (6-2, 6-3).
Sodini never dropped more than two sets in a game as she beat Portland's Adriana Krieger 6-2, 6-1 to take the title. She also beat North Pointe Christian (6-0, 6-1), Lumen Christi (6-0, 6-1) and Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (6-1, 6-2) on her way to the crown.
Lily Bobrowski ended as runner-up in the No. 1-single bracket after falling to No. 1 seed Moorea McNailey from Clarkston Everett Collegiate.
The No. 4-doubles team of Audrey Lee and Michelle Xia along with the No. 4 singles competitor, Mary Chittle, reached the semifinals but fell to the eventual champions.
Team scores: 1. BH Academy of the Sacred Heart 29; 2. TC St. Francis 23; 3. North Muskegon 18; 3. Portland 18; 5. Grand Rapids West Catholic 17; 6. Jackson Lumen Christi 16; 7. AA Father Gabriel Richard 14; 7. GR NorthPointe Christian 14; 9. Ann Arbor Greenhills 11; 10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate 10; 13. Wixom St. Catherine 7; 15. GPW University Liggett 6; 15. Kalamazoo Christian 6; 17. Elk Rapids 5.
DIVISION 1 at MASON/OKEMOS
TC Central totals five points, bounced from D1 states after day one
TC Central scorers: 1S— Ivy Walker def. Clarkston 6-2, 6-3; Ann Arbor Skyline def. Ivy Walker 6-0, 6-0; 2D — Kyla Welch/Natalie Bourdo def. Ann Arbor Skyline 6-2, 6-0; Northville def. Kyla Welch/Natalie Bourdo 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; 3D — Lauren Berry/Grace O'Connor def. Utica Eisenhower 7-6 (5), 6-2; Troy def. Lauren Berry/Grace O'Connor 6-0, 6-2; 4D — Maria Linck/Carly Galsterer def. Ann Arbor Skyline 6-2, 7-6 (6); Holland West Ottawa def. Maria Linck/Carly Galsterer 6-0, 6-4.
DIVISION 2 at MIDLAND
Petoskey scores seven points, fails to qualify any individuals for semis
Petoskey scorers: 1S — Paige Harris def. Southgate 2-6, 6-1, 6-0; 2S — Chelsea Shampine def. Mason 6-0, 6-1; 3S — Ava Seebohm def. South Lyon East 6-0, 6-0; 4S — Annabel Wilcox def. Okemos 6-3, 6-0; 1D — Lindsey LaGrou/MaRynn Corey def. South Lyon East 6-0, 6-1; 3D — Remi Dunkel/Claire Hoffman def. Dexter 7-5, 6-3.