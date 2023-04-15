TRAVERSE CITY — This is turning into a dynasty thing.
Caleb Lewandowski claimed the Record-Eagle Male Skier of the Year honors for the second straight year, making it the third consecutively for the Lewandowski family after his older brother Aiden won it in 2021.
There could certainly be more.
Caleb is only a junior, and a no-brainer for the honor after sweeping state titles in the slalom and giant slalom this year on the way to leading Traverse City West to the boys state crown for the third straight year.
Add in four younger siblings that all ski, and this stranglehold on the Skier of the Year honor could last awhile if things turn out right.
The Lewandowskis have a set of quadruplets that’ll be freshmen next season.
It’s only fitting that the already have the word “ski” build into their names.
The three incoming freshmen boys out of the quads — Brock, Cam and Dane — are joined by their sister Summer.
“It’ll be fun to see them progress and try to take over,” Caleb said. “The senior class wasn’t big this year, but it is next year. It’ll be cool to see them step up into that role.”
Lewandowski won the Division 1 giant slalom title by 0.68 second over teammate Luke Wiersema to start the state finals, then followed that up with a slalom championship by 0.43 second over Marquette’s Sam Dehlin.
“He’s been an amazing young man to work with these last three years,” West head coach Ed Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to a little more.”
Even through this skiing season’s rocky start from a mild winter that led to lots of rain and sloppy snow, Lewandowski and the Titans were able to get things on track and peak at the end. Johnson said wading through the sloppy start to the season isn’t something all skiers can do.
Johnson said Lewandowski understands the complexities of the sport, too. In events where one slip can wipe out a skier’s whole day, it’s almost impossible to be your best every single day, and Johnson said skiers need to understand that they’ll have bad days and need to shrug them off.
“He’s matured a lot,” Johnson said. “He understands his sport and what it takes to perform well in it.”
At 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, Lewandwoski isn’t physically imposing, but his times have him standing tall. Besides, stature doesn’t matter much in skiing except on flatter hills.
Still, he’s aiming to stay ahead of his siblings for at least another year.
“They’re really competitive,” Caleb said. “They don’t like to lose to their older brothers, that’s for sure. They can’t quite beat me yet.”
Lewandowski has three individual state titles — he won one as a sophomore — under his belt to go along with a trio of team crowns.
“This year, we didn’t ski great and we still were able to win,” Caleb said. “Next year I don’t know we can get away with that and win.”
SECOND TEAM
Luke Farella — TC Central
Gavin Galbraith — Petoskey
Brady Koenig — Cadillac
Wyatt Kolka — Petoskey St. Michael
Grady Ellis — TC West
Trevor Suttle — TC Central
Julian Ahluwalia — Great North Alpine
Jackson Deegan — Harbor Springs
Aidan Peters — Great North Alpine
James Theunte — Great North Alpine
Rocco Elkins — TC Central
The 2023 Record-Eagle boys Nordic Ski Dream Team
Josh Kerr — TC St. Francis, Sr.
The St. Francis senior dominated most of the prep season on the boys side, leaving the overall pursuit title not in doubt by winning both the classic and freestyle state titles.
Ryan Donnell — TC St. Francis, Sr.
Another of TCSF’s strong senior Nordic class, Donnell took third in both the freestyle and classic state finals races to take second in the overall pursuit competition that combines the times from both.
Jack Lindwall — Petoskey, Jr.
One of the few area state placers not on the VASA Raptors team, Lindwall did well on his own, taking fourth in classic, sixth in freestyle and fourth in pursuit.
Carter DeBruyn — TC Central, Sr.
Placed fourth in the freestyle state finals and ninth in classic for a seventh-place pursuit finish.
Liam Wierzba — TC West, 8th grade
One of the area’s up-and-coming racers, the West middle schooler was right up there with the upperclassmen this year, taking fifth place in both the classic and freestyle races to end up sixth in pursuit.
