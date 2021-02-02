A lawyer on the behalf of Let Them Play filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the State of Michigan alleging high school student-athletes were unfairly denied their rights, seeking a reversal of 2.5-month state ban on contact sports that was issued to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Attorney Peter B. Ruddell of Detroit-based Honigman LLP filed Let Them Play Michigan, Inc. vs. Hertel on Tuesday in the Michigan Court of Claims.
"We filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel in her official capacity," Ruddell said. "Unfortunately there is no other place for citizens to appeal a decision that restricts the parents' and student-athletes' ability to pursue a key component of their public education."
Ruddell's case summary says the Jan. 22 order "arbitrarily and irrationally" deprives athletes in contact sports of their rights to engage in competition.
The suit alleges the state's Jan. 22 emergency order issued by former MDHHS director Robert Gordon violates the Equal Protection clause of the U.S. Constitution, due process, the right to free assembly, right to a free education, the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act and the Michigan Administrative Procedures Act.
Gordon resigned the same day his emergency order delayed high school sports until at least Feb. 22 was issued, and was quickly replaced by Hertel, who is named in the lawsuit.
The MDHHS order prevented any contact winter sports — boys and girls basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer — from doing much other than non-contact practices until at least Feb. 22. Sports like skiing, bowling and swimming can proceed with safety restrictions.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pointed to the emergence of a more contagious virus variant as a cause for concern.
"The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Governor Whitmer took decisive action during the recent surge of COVID-19 cases that threatened to overrun hospitals," MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said. "According to recent data from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, those actions likely prevented over 100,000 new cases and 1,960 or more deaths. As the numbers in Michigan continue to decline, and as the governor has already indicated, the administration is reviewing current mitigation measures, including those around contact sports. As to the particular lawsuit, the administration does not generally comment on litigation and does not make decisions based on lawsuits, but on data and the ongoing advice of public health experts."
Hertel, who took control of the agency 11 days ago, could not immediately be reached for comment.
"I give the governor an awful lot of credit for the view that she has had on reducing the transmission of COVID within the state," Ruddell said. "I think it's a laudable goal and I think she has been singularly focused on that. The problem the student-athletes' parents have is just that, that she's been singularly focused on that. And we think that there is a broader impact of the ban on indoor athletics that is negatively impacting the student-athletes that is not warranted based on the data or science."
Ruddell said he couldn't guarantee the lawsuit would be resolved in time to start sports before it's too late. Basketball districts would begin March 22, hockey regionals March 15 and wrestling districts March 15 as currently scheduled.
"We'll just have to wait and see," Ruddell said. "I wish I could give you a better answer than that. Judges control the docket, judges control a lot of the timing. So we'll just have to wait and see how quickly this can get resolved."
The case cites a University of Wisconsin survey that said student-athletes demonstrated lower infection rates for COVID-19 than their peers ages 14-17. That survey studied fall sports and the school’s dean, Dr. Robert Golden, later said the study does not represent the views of the school, and cautioned the data came from high school athletic departments and that the study had not been peer-reviewed.
Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include the Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League and the parents of five high school athletes.