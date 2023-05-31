TRAVERSE CITY — For the second year in a row, Less Cancer and Mt. Holiday have partnered to kick off the annual month-long event to raise funds and awareness with the goal of preventing cancer. This year's event is going through a bit of a change to bring more people into the fold.
The Less Cancer Bike Ride America is now being rebranded as Hike & Bike America. The launch of the event, which begins June 4 and runs through July 4, is being celebrated with another free concert as The Insiders will play a "Tribute To Tom Petty" on Saturday at Mt. Holiday.
"It's totally free, but we are hoping people will donate," Less Cancer's Bill Couzens said.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and The Insiders hit the stage at 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be available
"I'm hoping that people will come and bring their friends and their family and their community and their neighborhood," Couzens said. "Last year was really successful, and we're hoping this year will be even more successful."
For those who cannot donate, Couzens said they are still "part of a great program and a great message." People are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the concert on the hill.
"It's going to be really fun," Couzens said.
Couzens said adding the hiking component to the Less Cancer Bike Ride America was done to be more inclusive.
"Not everyone rides a bike, so we want people of all ages and stages to participate," he said.
Less Cancer works to educate lawmakers, medical professionals and the public about how to prevent cancer in the hopes of changing public policy on both the state and federal levels. Despite the organization’s national influence, Less Cancer operates on just a $200,000 annual budget. Much of that comes from the bike ride, now with hiking added.
"We are all about access and availability, and we want that for everybody," Couzens said. "We want everyone to be tuned into the message of cancer prevention."
Those interested can visit LessCancer.org to register to be a part of Hike & Bike America.
"It's really a make-it-your-own adventure," Couzens said. "We want people out and moving. We know that the evidence is clear and the science is clear on what exercise can do for people's lives in lowering their risk for chronic diseases, including cancer."
