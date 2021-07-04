LELAND — It’s been a big year for Brandon Wheeler.
In the last year, he got married, they had their first child and he coached Leland to a soccer playoff win over No. 1-ranked Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.
The Leland boys soccer coach didn’t plan on leaving Leland this soon. Then came an opportunity he couldn’t resist.
The Comets head coach the last two years is leaving accept the athletic director and assistant principal job at Grosse Pointe South.
“It’s time,” Wheeler said. “A job opportunity like this doesn’t come up very often and you have to jump at it.”
Wheeler said he won’t be coaching at Grosse Pointe South, but hopes to be able to help other coaches grow their programs.
“No time for coaching now,” he said. “I have to hang up the whistle.”
Wheeler was part of the 2018 Division 4 state championship and two regional titles in his five seasons with the Comets. He also taught social studies and English at Leland, assisted on the Comets boys basketball team and coached the golf team last year, with Aidan Coleman placing 11th in the Division 4 state finals.
Prior to coming to Leelanau County, Wheeler coached at Mason for three years, winning two regionals and the 2015 state championship.
Wheeler said they closed on their Leland home Thursday and are scheduled to close Tuesday on a house in Grosse Pointe.
“Leland has been so kind to us,” Wheeler said. “The community support, it’s a special place. I remember being down at Comstock Park and seeing the stands full. The whole town was there.”
Wheeler joined the Leland coaching staff under head coach Joe Burda in 2016, and the Comets posted a 91-18-10 mark since then. His teams as head coach the last two seasons logged records of 19-6-1 and 15-5-2.