BELLAIRE — Everything is clicking at the right time for Leland.
The Comets are moving onto Division 4 volleyball regional finals for the first time since 2019 after beating Gaylord St. Mary 3-1 at Bellaire High School on Tuesday. The Comets started the first set slow which allowed the Snowbirds to take an early 1-0 set lead after winning 25-18.
“It was just to trust each other,” Leland setter senior Alexis Luce said. “When we played Glen Lake in the district finals, we didn’t have a lot of trust, and the same thing happened. But once we started trusting each other again, we played great.”
Leland started slow again in the second set allowing the Snowbirds to take an early 3-1 lead, which continued into a 4-2 lead. The Snowbirds’ Ava Schultz — who had 19 kills, 12 digs and four aces, made things difficult for Leland’s middle blockers.
With Schultz being a middle blocker in the second set, it allowed St. Mary to hang around and stop Fiona Moord from taking advantage of the middle of the court. Leland continued to push the lead to 8-6 after a few blocks and serves that were working, but the Snowbirds wouldn’t go away.
The game stayed close, tied 12-12 and later 17-17. But the Comets would go on an 8-2 run to win the set 25-20.
Anytime the Snowbirds crept closer to Leland’s lead, Comets’ head coach Laurie Glass would call a timeout to allow the girls to talk amongst themselves to fix the problem — without her in the huddle.
“There are times in a huddle where I don’t have anything particular I want to say, and I think that needs to come from them,” she said. “They can take some ownership in the change, and I think that is important for us.”
Whatever the girls told each other in the timeouts continued to work because Leland had all the momentum. In the third set, after St. Mary had a 7-4 lead, Leland stuck to their game plan and rallied.
St. Mary had everything working in their favor, with the middle blockers and right-side hitters making it difficult for Leland’s libero to dig anything that was being dished, but the Comets didn’t give up.
After multiple tries, Leland took their first lead at the 14-13 mark and didn’t look back. The Comets would go on a 13-2 run to win 25-15.
In the final set, there was nothing the Snowbirds could do to stop Leland. Schultz and her teammates dug up some Comet hits, but it would go the opposite direction.
Leland rallied off seven straight points to take an 8-1 lead after Olive Ryder’s serves were too much for St. Mary. She had one ace in the set but had 30 serve attempts on the night. No matter what the Snowbirds did, Leland countered them.
The closest the Snowbirds got to Leland in the final set was when it was 13-7, but the blocks and digs by Leland carried them to win 25-11.
Some of the players haven’t experienced a regional finals game. In 2019, during Luce’s freshman year, the Comets advanced to the state finals but lost to Mendon.
“A few nerves, but I trust my team, and I think we can pull through,” Luce said. “I believe in us.”
Moord led the team with 20 kills and 38 assists. Outside hitter Maeve Sweeney had the second-highest assist total with 28 along with 18 digs. Outside hitter Flora Mitchell had two kills, 18 assists and nine digs.
Middle blocker Kelsey Allen had eight kills and 25 assists. Defensive specialists Mallory Lowe and Shelby Plamondon did well. Lowe had seven digs and Plamondon finished with four kills and 16 assists.
“I’m super proud of them and pleased with the progress we’ve made,” Glass said. “It’s all new to us. People talk about our program doing well, but these kids haven’t been in this situation. So I think we’re learning how to handle the pressure.”
St. Mary closed out a great season with the loss.
Caroline Gilling finished with seven kills and 12 digs. Sydney Grusczynski had two kills, 23 assists and 16 digs. Macey Bebble had 14 digs and two aces; Kayley Jeffers 11 digs; Emma Glasby nine digs and an ace; and Abby Moeggenberg finished with three digs.
Despite winning and advancing to regional finals, Glass still sees things the girls can work on heading into Thursday.
“It’s about learning how to manage our emotions and how we’re feeling in the moment and putting together confidence,” Glass said. “Then we have to play and do our jobs.”
Leland is back at Bellaire High School on Thursday at 7 p.m. to take on the winner of Hillman and Atlanta.
