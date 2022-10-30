BIG RAPIDS — Just like that, goals changed goals.
Leland topped McBain Northern Michigan Christian 2-0 on a pair of Daniel Resendiz-Nunez scores to win a Division 4 regional championship in Saturday’s title match at Cardinal Stadium in Big Rapids.
That’s when the goal changed.
Coming into the season, Leland targeted a regional title. Now that it’s in hand with the trophy players hoisted, the team seeks a similar trophy with different wording.
“Coming into this season our goal was to win regionals,” senior captain Kyle Baldwin said. “But now that we’re here, let’s go ahead and win states while we’re at it. That’s my goal, at least.”
Resendiz-Nunez scored the game’s only goals — on a header off an Agustin Creamer corner kick 3:06 into the game and almost midway through the first half on a burst up the right side.
It’s the third semifinal appearance in the last five years for Leland, including winning it all in 2018.
“We’ve always had this potential,” Resendiz-Nunez said. “Some years, we just could never reach it. But this year, we really showed it. It’s great to be back in the semis again.”
Leland (19-3-1) moves on to play Muskegon Western Michigan Christian in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Pat Patterson Stadium in Kentwood.
“That feels good,” said Rob Sirrine, who won his first regional since taking over as Leland head coach last season. “Right back where we should be.”
Muskegon WMC (14-8-2) beat No. 1-ranked Hartford 3-2 Saturday. No. 6 Plymouth Christian (17-2-2) and Ann Arbor Greenhills (7-6-4) play in the other semifinal at Troy.
Next Wednesday will be the second meeting for the season for Leland and the Warriors. Leland beat WMC 1-0 on a Resendiz-Nunez goal way back in August.
“They were camping the night before, though, so they were probably up too late,” Sirrine said. “So they were probably tired. It could be a whole different team now. We’re planning on that. They’re a great club. I actually texted their coach this morning and said, ‘Good luck’ and he said, ‘Same to you guys. See you on Wednesday.’”
McBain NMC’s season ends with a 15-4-4 record, but with the team’s second straight district title and the program’s first regional-round victory since 1995.
NMC loses 12 of 22 players — nine seniors and three exchange students. The team does have a talented freshman class coming in that includes the younger brothers of three current players, plus the son of girls soccer coach Jen VanNoord.
McBain NMC had stretches where it carried the play and put up several scoring chances, especially in the final five minutes. Both teams had a goal wiped away by an offside call.
“They played well,” Sirrine said of NMC. “They’re a good team. They were in the regional semifinals last year. That’s a tough team to beat, especially twice in one year. So hats off to those guys.”
Leland kept NMC off the scoreboard with five minutes left as Max Waldrup and Resendiz-Nunez both saved shots off the goal line.
NMC generated a free kick from inside 20 yards with under 30 seconds left, but the shot sailed just over the crossbar.
“We just had to put a goal in early,” Resendiz-Nunez said. “Then we were just going at them, and we played well. Second half was kind of, I’d say, questionable because we didn’t put chances away.”
NMC head coach Taylor Mulder said he considered a scoreless second half with scoring opportunities by both sides a win for his squad.
“They’re good in an offensive manner, especially they’re able to build out of the back,” Mulder said of Leland. “You started getting to the high levels of soccer, and that’s what coaches are asking for — build out of the back, build out of the back. Leland does that well.”
Leland, which only lost once since Sept. 1, made the semifinals in every even-numbered year in the last five — 2018, 2020 and 2022. The team already made plans to practice on Glen Lake’s artificial turf football surface Monday and Tuesday, as all semifinal and finals games are played on turf.
“We’ve beaten WMC, but I believe they’ve most likely improved drastically,” Baldwin said. “So it’s going to be a tough game, but it’s going to be a fun one. ... We consider them our rivals, definitely.”
