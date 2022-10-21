SUTTONS BAY — Rob Sirrine thought it was going in before Daniel Resendiz-Nunez took the shot.
Turns out, Leland desperately needed it.
Resendiz-Nunez scored the game’s only goal with 18:54 remaining to lift the Comets to a 1-0 Division 4 boys soccer district championship win over Charlevoix on a cold evening in Suttons Bay.
“I took an extra touch, and I just hit it as hard as I could,” Resendiz-Nunez said. “But I knew I had to hit it low and hard. I saw it knuckle a bit, and I knew it was going in. It was one of the best feelings.”
Colby Connor picked up an assist on the goal, and Leland’s defense took care of the rest — holding a solid Charlevoix squad off the scoreboard. James Alpi made four saves, and his Rayders counterpart, Brady Collins, stopped 13 shots.
“He’s had a few goals this year just like that,” said Sirrine, Leland’s head coach. “Bullets that are really hard to stop if they’re on frame. So yeah, I was thinking the same thing.”
Resendiz-Nunez, one of the area’s top goal scorers this season, said that goal was definitely in his top five, maybe as high as second behind one in the regional finals as a sophomore.
Leland advances to regionals next Wednesday in Big Rapids against the winner of Saginaw Valley Lutheran (10-6-2) and Midland Calvary Baptist (12-4-1), who play Friday at 5 p.m. at Saginaw Nouvel. The winner of Saturday’s district final between Buckley and McBain Northern Michigan Christian play in the other half of the regional bracket, facing Roscommon at 5 p.m. Wednesday, just before Leland’s 7 p.m. match at the same site.
Charlevoix (11-5-4), for its part, played some great defense to keep the Comets (17-3-1) off the board, aside from that one rocket from about 20 yards out.
“They defended really well,” Sirrine said. “They were really compact. They brought eight guys behind the ball in the middle of the field. That’s tough to get through.”
Still, Sirrine said he thought the Comets should have had two goals by halftime.
Leland did come out a little slow, maybe from the cold conditions. Temperatures were 46 and sunny to start the game, but as the sun lowered, the mrecury quickly dipped into the 30s.
“We were going over film and we saw that Charlevoix is a really strong team and that we shouldn’t be thinking it’s going to be an easy match,” Comets junior defender Agustin Creamer said. “So both teams went out there and clashed and we both wanted that trophy.”
Leland freshman Brian Mosqueda, who earlier had Charlevoix senior Ryan Lopez help him stretch when he had leg cramps on the field, consoled Lopez after the game.
The game was scoreless at halftime, although Leland threatened several times, including a Whelan Sirrine shot from about 25 yards out that just went over the crossbar 30 seconds before halftime.
“We saw their backline was kind of high,” Creamer said. “So we decided to start clipping a little more balls to find more opportunities, and we had that one shot that went in.”
Charlevoix applied some offensive pressure early in the game, but Leland largely carried the play from midway through the first half onward. The Rayders created several opportunities to tie the game in the final 10 minutes, however.
“The more pressure you put on, the more chances we created, but we just couldn’t finish on them,” Resendiz-Nunez said. “But second half we knew that we were going to have to give it to them even harder. Then eventually we did end up scoring one. At the very end, though, they were giving it to us and we just had to fight with everything we had.”
Charlevoix came into the district final on a five-game win streak, only surrendering two goals in that span since a 3-0 Oct. 1 loss to Leland.
“We kept them bottled up,” first-year Charlevoix head coach John Pearl said. “We had lots of good touches. If our touches were just a little bit better in a few places, we had some chances — and that’s all you want.”
Charlevoix’s team will look much different next season after losing 10 graduating seniors, eight of whom started Thursday night including captains Jack Jarema, Collins and Lopez.
“I feel bad for our 10 seniors because this is their last time,” Pearl said. “We’re going to have to retool next year because we’re going to be a lot younger.”
Rayders’ freshmen Charles Kelly and Joe Gaffney played significant minutes.
Leland started 1-2-1 and is now 17-3-1, with only a 2-1 setback at Buckley in September blemishing their record since.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.