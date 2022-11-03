KENTWOOD — Muskegon Western Michigan Christian brought its soccer team to Wednesday’s Division 4 state semifinal in two school vans.
The numbers on those vans festooned in the team’s green-and-white colors? Three and one.
Muskegon WMC then won 3-1 over Leland to earn the program’s 15th state championship finals berth. The team is 7-7 in its first 14 finals, winning most recently in 2019 after capturing four titles from 2003-10.
Leland beat WMC 1-0 early on this season and led 1-0 Wednesday on the soccer-only artificial turf at Pat Patterson Stadium at Crestwood Middle School in Kentwood.
“Three months of practice will get you a little more ready,” Muskegon WMC third-year head coach Ben Buursma said. “We knew they were going to be tough.”
Muskegon (15-8-2) moves on to play Ann Arbor Greenhills (8-6-4) — which topped Plymouth Christian (17-3-2) 1-0 in the other semifinal — in Saturday’s 3 p.m. state final at Novi. Leland, the only public school in the Division 4 Final Four, ends the season 19-4-1.
Daniel Resendiz-Nunez ripped a shot to the far post on a run up the left side with 8:57 left in the first half to give the Comets the lead.
WMC mostly controlled the second half, tying up the game 1-1 on senior Joey Eastway’s goal 5:33 after intermission. Junior Lucas Dick put WMC up 2-1 just under four minutes later and senior Gavin Riksen made it 3-1 with 7:01 remaining.
Whelan Sirrine scored what looked like a goal that would pull the Comets within one with exactly two minutes left, but the corner-kick play was called offside.
“They came to play, tonight,” Leland second-year head coach Rob Sirrine said. “They outplayed us probably two-thirds of the game. The first 10 minutes and I’d say maybe the last 20 minutes of the first half we were doing fine, finding feet and playing our game. You knew they were going to come out on fire the second half.”
Leland started freshman Ravell Smith in goal. Buursma said Smith made about 15 saves in the first meeting.
That, combined with a good pregame warmup, led Sirrine to start the freshman over junior James Alpi, who started in the district finals and both regional contests.
“Hats off to our freshman goalkeeper, who stepped in tonight and had 12 saves,” Sirrine said. “He had a really good warmup today and he had already beaten these guys once before, so that’s what played into that decision.”
Smith ended up with 12 saves this time around. WMC netminder Jared Olsen had to make just two.
“In this one, we turned it around after half and the guys just started passing a little better,” Buursma said. “We opened up the defensive lanes of Leland and got in and got a couple of nice goals. We know Leland is always a battle. Rob had them hyped up for this game. They were here when we got here, and they showed right off the bat that they were here to play.”
Resendiz-Nunez left the game for more than six minutes in the second half after being kicked in the back of the calf, which resulted in severe cramping for the Comets’ leading scorer.
Senior Caleb Kickbush dressed and didn’t have the cast on his arm that he’d worn all playoffs, but he didn’t see action.
“The first game I felt like we at least held our own in terms of possession,” Sirrine said. “We created way more scoring opportunities. This game, we just had a hard time building and maintaining possession in midfield.”
