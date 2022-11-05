LELAND — After a few years of trying to get over the hump to get back to regionals, the Leland Comets finally did it.
Over the past few seasons, the Comets have failed to advance past the district round of varsity volleyball; but after a long and hard-fought battle against Glen Lake on Friday night on their home court, the Comets beat the Lakers in five sets.
After going to distance with the Lakers, it took a team effort to pull off a win. The Comets led the final set 7-2 after a lights-out performance by Fiona Moord and Kelsey Allen. If the plan was to set up the ball for Moord and Allen to spike it, they executed it perfectly.
They both had the whole team clicking in the final set. After being up 13-6, Leland continued to rally. The Comets had a lengthy back-and-forth for the final point, but a block on the right side of the court from Allen helped seal the win for the Comets.
“You gotta give credit to Glen Lake,” Leland head coach Laurie Glass said. “They were picking up everything and were managing their side better than we were managing our side. I thought they did an excellent job,”
Before going into the final set, Glass told her girls the only way they were going to win was for everyone to do what they were supposed to do. Leland almost had another heartbreaker on their home court — just like in 2021.
The Comets breezed past the first set, winning 25-16 after everything was clicking. The Lakers had things working in the second set. Glen Lake kept things in control by directing where to spike the ball, along with being better at their blocks.
The Lakers exploited each open area that the Comets had; and because of that, the Lakers were able to grind out the final points to come out on top 25-23 to tie it 1-1.
The Lakers continued to have things rolling in the third set.
After Leland jumped out to a 10-7 lead, Glen Lake found some life with Ella Sheffer serving. Most of her serves were too much for the Comets. They were almost too fast for any Leland players to dig up, which helped the Lakers jump to a 16-12 lead. While the Comets had three tall girls at the front, the Lakers had some as well.
The ability to have tall players help with the blocking gave them a chance to stop any of the set serves that the Comets executed.
Glen Lake’s Judy Steffens — with the lead 20-16 — kept the Lake Show rolling with five straight points to get the win and a 2-1 set lead. But Leland didn’t go away quietly.
Glass told her girls to stay calm and to remember they still have a job to do.
After Glen Lake was one set away from advancing to regionals, the Comets had other plans for the Lakers. Moord and her teammates managed to stop the strong serves coming from Glen Lake. Olive Ryder and other players weren’t scared to jump or dive for the ball.
That play helped the Comets take a 5-4 lead, which Leland never relinquished.
“We’ve worked so hard for this,” said Moord, after being down 2-1. “We’ve worked hard for each other, and this is the time to bring it all together.”
After taking the lead, Leland racked up points from every side of the court. The blocking was hard for Glen Lake to handle, and the sets to Moord, Alexis Luce and Allen were a threat to help Leland win 25-16.
Luce led the team with 41 assists and five aces while mustering 12 digs. Moord finished the game with three digs and a block assist. Flora Mitchell collected 10 digs. Maeve Sweeney had 11 digs and wasn’t scared to get after the opponent’s serves as she had 18 reception attempts. Ryder led the team with 37.
Glen Lake head coach Sandy Hlavka couldn’t be prouder of how the team battled a tough Leland team.
“We had kind of a roller coaster emotionally with the girls and as coaches this season,” she said. “But for us to be able to regroup these last couple weeks and have some fun together and want to play together, that was amazing.”
Hlavka tipped her cap to the Comets for a great match.
“We can’t take anything away from Leland,” she said. “They are a great team, but I am happy that the girls got a chance to take it to five.”
Last season, Leland’s run was stopped short in the quarterfinals after losing to Traverse City Christian. The last time the Comets were in regionals was in 2020, and that was cut short because of COVID-19.
Moord and some of the girls on the team haven’t experienced a deep run in the playoffs, but Glass has tons of experience with playoff runs.
“A majority of these kids haven’t won a district before, so it was really on me to let them have their own experience and not put the pressure of years of experience on them — because it only matters what this group does and accomplishes,” Glass said said.
After Leland tied the match in the fourth set, the entire student section went bananas. Glass noted that she enjoys playing at home because having a home crowd is like having a seventh player on the court.
“I was happy that they were here and hope they travel with us everywhere we go because we need them,” Glass said with a smile. “It’ll take seven on the court.”
The Leland fan base can catch the Comets at Bellaire High School on Tuesday as they take on Gaylord St. Mary at 5:30 p.m.
