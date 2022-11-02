LELAND — It’s not uncommon for Leland to have not one but multiple girls who are well over 6 feet tall. That certainly helped Tuesday.
The Comets didn’t waste any time in the district quarterfinals, advancing to take on Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the Division 4 semis after a 3-0 (25-6,25-9, 25-8) sweep of Grand Traverse Academy. It was the domination of the three tall girls at the front that didn’t allow the Mustangs to muster more than 10 points in any of the three sets.
“We’ve been blessed in the last few years to have some kids come through with some pretty significant height,” Leland head coach Laurie Glass said. “Our center, Lexi (Luce), does a great job taking advantage of those hitters and putting them in a good position to score for us.”
That’s what the Comets did. In the first two sets, Leland dominated in every fashion. The serves kept them on runs that were hard for GTA to get a handle on. Whenever Comets’ Olive Ryder was up to serve, the Comets went on a run.
“She does a great job of running our defense, and she’s like the unsung hero,” Glass said. “Everybody wants to talk about the kids that are blasting balls, but the libero holds down the fort and puts us in a position to run that offense. And she does a great job with that, as well as Mallory Lowe.”
The first set ended with the Comets going on a 6-0 run after going on a 10-0 run to get things started. Part of the reason the Comets went on those runs — not just in the first set, but all three — was because of the help from Fiona Moord, Flora Mitchell, and Shelby Plamondon at the front. Moord and her teammates made playing on Tuesday look easy. Anytime the ball would come to Moord’s side — because of her 6-1 height advantage — she didn’t need to jump much to spike the ball over.
“I mean, with every skill, we train it,” Moord said about using her height as an advantage on the court. “I’ve for sure worked on that this season.”
Glass noted after the game that everyone on the team got a chance to play and all of them made an impact on the game Tuesday.
Moord finished the game with one dig and served one ace. Luce dominated in the passing department with 36 assists and collecting four digs. Mitchell served one ace and three digs; Kally Sluiter had one dig; Maeve Sweeney served six aces and two digs.
Lowe served two aces and one dig. Ryder finished the night serving seven aces, and six digs, and Plamondon finished with two digs. Ryder collected most of her serve aces on the 7-0 run they put together to get things started in the second set.
The Comets played a well-rounded game, but Glass said there are some things that need to be fixed before the next round. One of which is working on timing, but she thought they did a good job of adjusting when the Mustangs jumped out front in the final set.
The Mustangs took an early 2-0 lead — which was their only lead of the match — after two aces from their server. But that wouldn’t last long. After the Comets got on the board, Ryder and the defensive front pushed the Comets out front again.
The Comets went on a 10-0 run after leading 7-6, and Moord led the way on the floor to collect the third and final win.
The junior sensation understands what it means to be playing for Leland. Leland’s newly renovated gym has a bunch of banners from past players who have left their mark on the program. For Moord, she finds comfort in playing for a school that has its presence known in Michigan.
“It gives me a sense of confidence knowing we have such a talented group of people that came before,” she said. “So it’s cool to be in those shoes now and being able to compete.”
The Comets are no stranger to playoffs, and moving forward will take a collective effort to sustain the level of greatness for which Leland is known.
“Turning to each other and playing for each other has been helpful because — when you’re in a group and you love the group of players so much — it’s easy to not look at the pressure,” Moord said. “That’s how we’ve been able to stay so calm in those situations and say, ‘Hey, let’s take breath. We got this for each other.’”
The district semifinals against St. Mary start at 5:30 p.m. in Leland on Thursday.
