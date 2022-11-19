BENZONIA — A fourth state championship was not only an expectation for Hunter Jones, it was an out-and-out certainty.
No cross country runner in Michigan was in Jones’ stratosphere this fall season. And after the Benzie Central senior claimed his fourth and final individual state title to complete his record-tying quest, Jones also claims his fourth honor as the Record-Eagles Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It definitely sets me on a high pedestal and an elite class,” Jones said. “I feel very fortunate to be considered one of those top guys, but I have bigger goals and I have to keep working.”
Jones entered the record books alongside Brimley’s Austin Plotkin and Central Lake’s Ryan Shay as the only cross country runners in state history to win four individual state championships. He also set the fastest finals time in Division 3 history with a 14:46.5, was the fastest runner of the day to earn the Mr. Cross Country, and set the second-best finals performance behind Dathan Ritzenhein’s 2000 mark of 14:10.4.
The Huskie won all 11 of his races this year and 51 of 54 races during his career. His only career losses were to top Division 1 and 2 runners.
After what he’s accomplished, Jones will go down as one of the greatest runners — if not the greatest runner — in the history of Michigan high school athletics.
“It hasn’t really set it,” he said. “Right now, I’m just working as hard as I can to be the best I can be. I don’t think it will fully set in until I’m probably into college and doing my own thing there.”
Jones signed his national letter of intent last week and will attend Wake Forest University next fall. But he still has business to attend to this fall.
Jones ran the NXR Midwest Regional Championships in Terra Haute, Indiana, last weekend and set a personal-best time of 14:21.8 to win — smashing the previous course record by more than 26 seconds. He also has a regional race after Thanksgiving for a national qualifier and then has two national races, the Nike Nationals and the Eastbay National Championships on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, respectively.
The goal is to leave as a national champion. Something he has yet to do.
Benzie cross country head coach Asa Kelly recognized Jones’ talent when the gifted runner was outpacing middle schoolers as a second-grader. Kelly said they have always had a four-year plan for Jones. In Jones’ senior year, they increased the workload by 15-20 miles per week so that he is running 70-75 miles.
Kelly said Jones “handled it beautifully.
“He’s just a whole different animal. Anything I throw at him, he doesn’t question it. He doesn’t hesitate. He just does it,” Kelly said. “But we had to wait until he was strong enough, and we also had to wait until he was hungry enough.”
Kelly said the hunger pangs hit last year after when he ran below expectations at the Eastbay National Championships and then was narrowly beaten at the track nationals and finished seventh in the mile.
“That was all we needed,” Kelly said. “His goal has always been to be a national champion, and he’s had a couple of national indoor 5,000 titles, but he wants to be cross country national champion and outdoor national champion. He wants to break four minutes in the mile. Big goals take big training.”
Now, Jones’ talent and confidence are at an atmospheric level.
“He always had runners that he couldn’t overcome,” Kelly said, referring to Riley Hough as Jones’ kryptonite. “Now, his confidence is just at an all-time high. It’s through the roof. He truly, truly believes — with every ounce in his soul — that he’s ready to win a national title.”
Kelly said Jones’ capabilities and the things he can do are “indescribable.” During a seven-mile progression run Jones did a few weeks ago, the times of his last two miles would have been good enough to win a track state championship in the 3200-meter run.
“There is no question about what he can do, but it’s all about what we can do to get him to the next level and the next level,” Kelly said. “You don’t get many athletes like that. Most of the time, you just want to get them to their potential and every ounce of your energy goes into that. But I don’t know what Hunter’s potential is. Isn’t that crazy? It’s just mindblowing what he’s capable of doing.”
Because of that mega talent Jones possesses, he’s become an icon of running. Jones said it means a great deal to him that younger runners look up to him and aspire to be as good as he is.
That is the legacy he wants to leave, and it’s one he’s already left.
“I just hope that I’m an inspiration to younger runners,” Jones said. “I want them to see my times and strive to beat those. I want my records to be broken. That’s what it’s all about. Breaking records and running as fast as you can.”
