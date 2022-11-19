BENZONIA — A fourth state championship was not only an expectation for Hunter Jones, it was an out-and-out certainty.
No cross country runner in Michigan was in Jones' stratosphere this fall season. And after the Benzie Central senior claimed his fourth and final individual state title to complete his record-tying quest, Jones also claims his fourth honor as the Record-Eagles Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"It definitely sets me on a high pedestal and an elite class," Jones said. "I feel very fortunate to be considered one of those top guys, but I have bigger goals and I have to keep working."
Jones entered the record books alongside Brimley’s Austin Plotkin and Central Lake’s Ryan Shay as the only cross country runners in state history to win four individual state championships. He also set the fastest finals time in Division 3 history with a 14:46.5, was the fastest runner of the day to earn the Mr. Cross Country, and set the second-best finals performance behind Dathan Ritzenhein’s 2000 mark of 14:10.4.
The Huskie won all 11 of his races this year and 51 of 54 races during his career. His only career losses were to top Division 1 and 2 runners.
After what he's accomplished, Jones will go down as one of the greatest runners — if not the greatest runner — in the history of Michigan high school athletics.
"It hasn't really set it," he said. "Right now, I'm just working as hard as I can to be the best I can be. I don't think it will fully set in until I'm probably into college and doing my own thing there."
Jones signed his national letter of intent last week and will attend Wake Forest University next fall. But he still has business to attend to this fall.
Jones ran the NXR Midwest Regional Championships in Terra Haute, Indiana, last weekend and set a personal-best time of 14:21.8 to win — smashing the previous course record by more than 26 seconds. He also has a regional race after Thanksgiving for a national qualifier and then has two national races, the Nike Nationals and the Eastbay National Championships on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, respectively.
The goal is to leave as a national champion. Something he has yet to do.
Benzie cross country head coach Asa Kelly recognized Jones' talent when the gifted runner was outpacing middle schoolers as a second-grader. Kelly said they have always had a four-year plan for Jones. In Jones' senior year, they increased the workload by 15-20 miles per week so that he is running 70-75 miles.
Kelly said Jones "handled it beautifully.
"He's just a whole different animal. Anything I throw at him, he doesn't question it. He doesn't hesitate. He just does it," Kelly said. "But we had to wait until he was strong enough, and we also had to wait until he was hungry enough."
Kelly said the hunger pangs hit last year after when he ran below expectations at the Eastbay National Championships and then was narrowly beaten at the track nationals and finished seventh in the mile.
"That was all we needed," Kelly said. "His goal has always been to be a national champion, and he's had a couple of national indoor 5,000 titles, but he wants to be cross country national champion and outdoor national champion. He wants to break four minutes in the mile. Big goals take big training."
Now, Jones' talent and confidence are at an atmospheric level.
"He always had runners that he couldn't overcome," Kelly said, referring to Riley Hough as Jones' kryptonite. "Now, his confidence is just at an all-time high. It's through the roof. He truly, truly believes — with every ounce in his soul — that he's ready to win a national title."
Kelly said Jones' capabilities and the things he can do are "indescribable." During a seven-mile progression run Jones did a few weeks ago, the times of his last two miles would have been good enough to win a track state championship in the 3200-meter run.
"There is no question about what he can do, but it's all about what we can do to get him to the next level and the next level," Kelly said. "You don't get many athletes like that. Most of the time, you just want to get them to their potential and every ounce of your energy goes into that. But I don't know what Hunter's potential is. Isn't that crazy? It's just mindblowing what he's capable of doing."
Because of that mega talent Jones possesses, he's become an icon of running. Jones said it means a great deal to him that younger runners look up to him and aspire to be as good as he is.
That is the legacy he wants to leave, and it's one he's already left.
"I just hope that I'm an inspiration to younger runners," Jones said. "I want them to see my times and strive to beat those. I want my records to be broken. That's what it's all about. Breaking records and running as fast as you can."
DREAM TEAM
Hunter Jones — Benzie Central, Sr. (Runner of the Year)
Jones capped off his incredible career by winning his record-tying fourth individual state championship at the Division 3 finals. He was also named Mr. Cross Country for having the fastest time among all division runners, set the D3 finals record time and the second-fastest time ever with a 14:46.5. He won all 11 races he entered, including all three Northwest Conference jamborees and the D3 regional.
Jonah Hochstetler — Traverse City West, Sr.
The senior Titan put together an incredible final season, punctuating his successful campaign with wins at the Northern Michigan XC Championships and the Division 1 regional — where he set his personal-record time of 15:25.7. Hochstetler finished in the top eight in all of his races, and he was runner-up at the Big North Conference championships and took seventh at the D1 state finals.
Joe Muha — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Muha opened his last cross country season as a Trojan with a win at the Oiler Invite and also picked up a gold at the Big North Conference Championships with a 16:13.2. He then nabbed runner-up efforts at the Northern Michigan XC Championships and the Division 1 regional with a personal-record time of 15:41.8. The senior then took ninth at the D1 state finals to help the Trojans to a second-place finish.
Micah Bauer — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Although Bauer didn't pick up a win in his senior season, he proved to be one of the most consistent runners in the area — breaking the 16-minute mark in six of his nine races and setting a personal best at the Northern Michigan XC Championships with a 15:48.1 and a third-place finish. Bauer grabbed third at the Big North Conference Championships, fourth at the Division 1 regional and then 10th at the state finals.
Jett Reimers — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Reimers picked a good day to run his personal-best time, doing so in the Division 1 regional and taking seventh to qualify for the state championship finals with a 16:09.1. The senior Trojan picked up four top-10 finishes, including the regional, the Oiler Invite (5th), the Big North Conference Championships (6th), and the Northern Michigan XC Championships (10th). He finished 47th at state.
Willem DeGood — Traverse City West, Jr.
One of two Traverse City West Titans to qualify for the Division 1 state championship finals, DeGood had a fantastic penultimate high school season. He grabbed six top-10 finishes and set a personal-record time of 16:09.5 at the Portage Invitational. He took fifth at the Northern Michigan XC Championships and then eighth at the regional.
Josh Slocum — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Slocum began his season with solid performances at two of the biggest cross country meets in the state — 34th at the BLUEJAY Invite and 19th at the Portage Invitational. He then took third at the Lake Michigan Conference Championships and second the Division 3 regional with a personal-best time of 16:12.9. He earned all-state honors at the state finals, finishing 23rd with a 16:38.5 to help the Gladiators finish in the top three for the first time in boys program history.
Tucker Krumm — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.
Krumm finished just outside of the all-state top 30 at the Division 3 championships, but the junior's 36th-place performance was a big contributor to the Gladiators finishing second overall. Krumm was in the top 10 at the Red Devil Invitational (5th) and the Lake Michigan Conference Championships (7th). He also set his personal best at the D3 regional with a 16:29.8, good for fourth place.
Pol Molins — Benzie Central, So.
Molins is clearly one of the most talented young runners in northern Michigan. The sophomore Huskie had nine top-10 finishes, six top-five efforts and five top-three placers. His personal-best time of 16:31.2 came at the Portage Invite, and Molins grabbed fifth place at the Division 3 regional and then 21st at the state championships to earn all-region and all-state honors.
Nolan Nixon — Cadillac, Jr.
An early candidate for the 2023 Runner of the Year title, Nixon was strong from start to finish in his junior campaign. He had eight top-six finishes and two wins — the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions and the Division 2 regional. He set a personal-record time of 16:05.6 at the Viking Invitational and then took 13th at the state finals with a 16:09.1 to garner all-state accolades.
Drew Moore — Grayling, Jr.
Moore was strong and steady from the Pete Moss Invite to the Division 3 state championship finals. The junior Viking picked up wins at the Beal City and Kalkaska invitationals, took second at his home invite and the Lake Michigan Conference Championships, where he ran a personal-best time of 16:16.2. He placed fifth at the D3 regionals and followed that up with a 16th-place finish at the state finals.
Jacob Wartenberg — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.
Wartenberg went on a warpath down the final stretch of his senior season. The Cardinal picked up wins at the Ski Valley Conference Championships, the Northern Michigan XC Championships and the Division 4 regional, where he set a personal-best time of 15:59.2. He also won at the Pete Moss Invite and took second at the BLUEJAY Invite. He finished his high school career with a sixth-place finish at the D4 state finals.
Blake Fox — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
Fox will take the proverbial torch as the Cardinals' top runner in 2023, and he proved in 2022 that he will be up to the task. The junior had four top-four finishes, including runner-up efforts at the Ski Valley Conference Championships and the Division 4 regional, where he ran a personal-record time of 16:37.7. He earned all-state honors with a 16-place finish at the D4 championship finals.
Skylar Werden — Frankfort, Sr.
Werden was an absolute beast for the Panthers in his final year, running 13 races and never finishing outside the top 15. Werden picked up two wins and nine top-3 finishes while taking the bronze at the Michigan Class D Cross Country State Championships and the Division 4 regional, where he clocked a personal-record time of 16:38.8. He also finished 14th at the D4 state championship finals to garner all-state accolades.
Mason Sinke — Bear Lake-Onekama, So.
Sinke was the definition of a workhorse for his co-op squad, running in a dozen races and consistently being his team's top performer. The sophomore had 10 top-seven finishes and placed in the top three in six of those races. Although he never won a meet, Sinke was second at the West Michigan D Championships and at the Division 4 regional, where he set his personal-best time of 16:37.6 to qualify as an individual for the state championships.
