SUTTONS BAY — All it took was one shot from Dylan Barnowski to give Lake Leelanau St. Mary the boost it needed Wednesday night.
Barnowski and his teammates have to make a half-court shot in order to end daily practice. That practice came in handy when Barnowski nailed a buzzer-beating half-court shot to put the Eagles up 34-31 at halftime of a 73-53 Division 4 district semi final victory over Traverse City Christian at Suttons Bay High School.
Leland defeated Forest Area 73-59 in the second semifinal of the evening, setting up a third meeting of the Leelanau County rivals on Friday.
The high-powered Eagles offense was unable to outrun Brock Broderick and the Sabres in the first half, but the shot heading into the locker room reminded the Eagles what they could do.
“I think that got us some momentum going in because we’d lost a little bit of that momentum,” said Eagles head coach Jim Dybevik. “They caught up almost to the point where you’re starting to scratch your head a little bit.”
The Eagles came out of the break and scored seven of the first nine points of the half and never looked back. Barnowski was tasked with guarding Sabres’ sophomore Broderick and held him to only three points in the third quarter when the Eagles made their move.
Broderick totaled 22 points on the night but it was the crucial run of defense and shot making for the Eagles that made the difference.
“Dylan played a heck of a job on Brock,” Dybevik said. “Brock can light it up and he hung with him. He’s a great scorer but sacrificed his role as a scorer to play great defense tonight.”
Barnowski totaled 12 points on four 3-pointers, adding to the 15 that the Eagles hit as a team. Shawn Bramer led LLSM in scoring with 21 points, 18 of which came from downtown.
“I thought we defended pretty well, honestly,” TCC head coach Jeremy Steck said. “But they kept getting shots and I think we kind of kind of got caught up in that a little bit and got out of our offensive setting.”
Levi Belanger added 10 points and Elijah Mleko had 12 for TC Christian. Cameron Tarsa added 13 points while eating up rebounds for the Eagles.
The Eagles have scored 164 points in their last two games and have been hitting from outside at an impressive clip. Bramer said his team is feeling the hot hand and is looking forward to Friday.
“It’s been pretty great,” Bramer said of the scoring output. “When we hit those threes and knock them down it really brings up our momentum and it makes us just keep on pulling forward and dropping more.
“We want this game on Friday. It’s been since 1973 since we won a district. We want it.”
The Eagles will be facing cross-county rival Leland on Friday for the district crown after the Comets took down Forest Area in the nightcap on Wednesday.
The Comets had to outlast the Warriors’ offensive onslaught that was led by Chase Ingersoll and Phoenix Mulholland. Jon Kiessel and the Comets knew what they had to do to beat the Warriors — take away Ingersoll and Johnny Stosio as much as possible.
Mulholland took advantage of that knowledge early and netted the first seven points for the Warriors. The Comets tandem of Gavin Miller and JJ Popp changed the game for the Comets on the boards, especially in the moments when the Warriors’ shots would not fall.
“We weren’t getting down low, doing the dirty work and that is where they ate us alive, it hurt us in the long run,” Warriors head coach Ethan McCarthy said. “They knew what they had to do to stop us and they did it well.”
Miller and Popp combined for 28 rebounds (14 each) and 57 points for Leland.
“The other night when we played Suttons Bay neither one of them felt like they had a great game,” Comets head coach Jon Kiessel said. “They were just grateful for another chance to come out and play ball and they did it from start to finish.”
It was, however, the Comets’ free throw shooting that gave them separation in the final moments. Leland shot 27-for-29 as a team on the evening, going 15-for-17 in the final quarter.
“That’s how we win,” Kiessel said of his team’s free throw shooting. “They played really aggressively on defense and we took advantage of that and took the ball to them and got them on their heels.”
Miller went a perfect 8-for-8 from the stripe, totaling 30 points, and Popp went 10-for-12 from the line, netting 27 points.
The defensive pressure put on the Warriors became too much in the final minutes after the first three quarters were almost even. The Warriors took a 48-44 lead into the fourth quarter and had the game tied at 57-57 with 3:50 to go in the game. The Comets shot and made free throws on each of their last eight possessions of the game while the Warriors went without a field goal for nearly four minutes to end the game.
Mulholland and Stosio each ended with 12 points while Ingersoll found his way to 21 points. Ingersoll also had six assists and six rebounds.
While teams and administrators are unsure of how the Coronavirus will affect the rest of the postseason, the MHSAA has plans to announce what measures will be taken for Friday’s district finals and beyond.
