MT. PLEASANT — There were nine dents on the Margo Jonker Stadium scoreboard Tuesday morning.
Aubrey Jones made it 10 that afternoon.
Jones hit a line-drive rocket in the sixth inning in a Division 2 softball quarterfinal at Central Michigan University's Margo Jonker Stadium, giving top-ranked Gaylord a 4-1 lead the Blue Devils would hold onto to book a spot in the state semifinals at Michigan State University on Thursday. The scoreboard is at least six years old, and only nine others drilled home runs with enough power to leave their mark on it.
Gaylord beat Hudsonville Unity 4-1 for the Blue Devils' second semifinals berth in three years. Here's 22 photos from the game.https://t.co/SNyS0ievVN pic.twitter.com/FTXyc2FiPi— James Cook (@JamesCook14) June 14, 2023
"I know it was gone as soon as she hit it," Gaylord junior pitcher Avery Parker said. "It was a bomb. I was like, 'Holy crap!'"
Jones' 19 homers this season already put her 12th on the Michigan High School Athletic Association's leader board. She's also driven in 64 runs this season in 38 games.
"One bad pitch, and she didn't waste it," Unity coach Dave VanderMeer said.
The No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (37-2) face unranked Dearborn Divine Child (23-6) in Thursday's 12:30 p.m. semifinal at MSU's Secchia Stadium in East Lansing.
It's the second time in three seasons the Blue Devils beat the Crusaders with a scoreboard-clanging homer. Taylor Moeggenberg's walk-off shot off the Cornerstone University scoreboard put the Devils in the 2021 semifinals at Unity's expense.
Nine of the Blue Devils played on the Gaylord-based Sandlot Slammers travel team that won several tournaments on CMU's field. Seven of them also played for the 10U Little League team that won the 2016 state title over Hudsonville.
"We've been here with our travel team a bunch of times," Parker said. "Just to keep up the tradition of winning here, it's pretty sweet."
Divine Child beat Trenton 11-3 to earn a shot at the Blue Devils, who haven't lost since May 17 to Hartland, a team still alive in Division 1.
The Vicksburg-Parma Western and Frankenmuth-Richmond quarterfinals were both postponed until Wednesday by rain. The same happened to Hartland.
Alexis Kozlowski singled to center prior to Jones' two-run shot off the scoreboard.
"That was an absolute bomb," Blue Devils head coach Tony Vaden said. "I kind of felt it coming on."
Gaylord took a 2-0 lead in the third as Hali Lenartowicz scored on a wild pitch and Kozlowski drove in her 63rd run of the season with a single to left to bring in Kennedy Wangler.
Parker tossed a gem, allowing only three hits and no walks in seven innings to a top-10 team.
The Devils also played without one of its stars, Virginia Tech-commit Jayden Jones, since the junior infielder/pitcher broke her right wrist in the first game of a May 25 doubleheader with Evart, a game in which she hit a home run.
"It's a testament to their work ethic," Vaden said. "That right there was a really good team, and we were able to put a little pressure on them and got hits in big moments. Avery was absolutely magnificent in the circle. Aubrey hits that tank at the end and just kind of settles everything down. I love this team."
Parker struck out six, including for the final out in each of the first three frames. She needed only 89 pitches to go the distance.
"I could just trust my teammates behind me so I could throw whatever I want or whatever my catcher called," Parker said. "I just trusted in my preparation and then trusted my teammates to make plays behind me."
Each team turned a double play in the first two innings, as Unity was able to double off Braleigh Miller at second on a first-inning line drive from Alexis Shepherd. Jones turned a 6-3 doubleplay, fielding a sharp grounder from Olivia Miller with a runner on first, stepping on second and throwing to first for the twin killing. That likely saved at least a run after Kaylee VanderVeen followed with a single to center, one of only three hits by No. 8-ranked Unity (25-7).
"That was a complete game from everybody," Vaden said. "Defensively, base running, timely hitting, great pitching. That is our standard. And when we play to our standard, usually things work out for us."
Jones said she wanted to atone for being stranded on third in the fourth inning after hesitating on an errant throw.
"I just wanted to make the most of my chance, because before that I did not score and I should have," Jones said. "I just want to make the most of my other opportunity and I did."
She said a goal prior to the season was the hit 20 homers, which would double her total last year when she was named the Record-Eagle Freshman of the Year.
Parker said the Devils are confident in their abilities to deliver Gaylord its first softball state championship, but not cocky about their outlook.
"We have a pretty good chance," Parker said. "We've kept our goal of winning a state championship going for these past three years. I think we're going to get it this year."
