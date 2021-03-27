Prep basketball
MANCELONA — Jason Bradford wants his Glen Lake team to learn something new from every game on the floor, win or lose.
Finding a lesson to take from every game can be a challenge when you win by more than 20 points on average. It can also be hard when you have yet to face the adversity of losing a game, or much of a close one for that matter.
The Lakers girls basketball team didn’t play many close games this season and Friday‘s Division 3 district final against Elk Rapids in Mancelona wasn’t much different as the Lakers won 68-32.
Even though the Elks came into Friday’s game at 16-1, they knew they would be able to learn something by playing the undefeated Lakers (17-0).
“It’s a learning experience,” Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown said. “This is three years in the making for that team after they were supposed to match up with Manton last year.
“Going into the game, the only thing I could ask was to give 100 percent effort. If you look on paper, they win 95 times out of 100. They are six foot across the board, they are experienced and have some talented kids.”
The Elks, who have no seniors on the team, got their once-a-season chance to see Glen Lake and learn from what they do best. The Lakers, on the other hand, worked on cleaning up the little things in their game before a regional matchup with McBain (14-0) at home on Monday.
“The biggest thing is getting the nerves out and you can tell we got them out a bit more than Wednesday,” Lakers head coach Jason Bradford said. “Hopefully there’s a little less nerves each time and continues that way because as you go down each game there are less and less mistakes you are allowed to make.”
Glen Lake didn’t make many mistakes early and forced the Elks into three turnovers off the full-court press in the first two minutes of the game to take an 8-2 lead. Grace and Maddie Bradford each hit a shot from deep and a layup to help push the Lakers to a 21-7 first quarter lead before their defense really put a stranglehold on the Elks.
Elk Rapids only made one bucket over the last 12 minutes of the first half, giving up 14 fast break points on the way to a 34-9 halftime deficit.
“It’s just to make that statement, so you kind of know who’s going to dictate what’s going to happen out there,” Jason Bradford said of employing such an aggressive full-court press every game. “Starting out and having control right out of the gate is what we try to do.”
The Lakers never let the Elks make the district final much of a game as they grew the lead to as many as 40 points in the second half. Grace Bradford led the Lakers with 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals, followed by her younger sister Maddie with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. Eight different Lakers scored, including Jessica Robbins with nine, Hailey Helling and Grace Fosmore each with eight, Ruby Hogan six, Emma Korson five and Olivia Mikowski made a basket.
“I left the starters in a little bit longer because we won’t have time to condition between now and Monday,” Jason Bradford said. “We need to keep their legs in the postseason with everything combined and crunched in.”
Robbins said her team’s intensity is its strong suit, but one of the lessons they took from Friday’s win was learning how to balance that with mental calmness.
“I think we need to take care of the ball more because we had a lot of silly turnovers,” Robbins, who also had six rebounds and three assists, said. “When are on offense we force things when we don’t need to so we need to pass the ball more instead of just shooting it right away.”
Undefeated McBain won its district final Friday against Houghton Lake and travels to unbeaten Glen Lake at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The Lake Michigan Conference champion Elks lose no seniors to graduation and should be right back in contention for a district crown next season.
“I don’t think anybody expected us to be at 15-1 after last season when we were under .500,” Brown said. “It’s been crazy with COVID and what we’ve had is depth. We don’t have any standouts or all-star players, but we’ve got 10 girls that know how to play and they share the ball. They like each other, so winning together this season was fun.”