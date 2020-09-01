ACME — Brett White was ready to run away with the 103rd Michigan Open Championship when he came off of the No. 7 green during the second round at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Tuesday.
White carded a 66 at The Bear on Monday to lead the Michigan Open after one round. He hit the ground running Tuesday morning, jumping out to 10-under after seven holes before some fatigue caught up to the second-round leader. White shot 2-under on Tuesday to lead the Open at its halfway point, sitting alone at 8-under par.
“I was leaking oil a little bit,” White said after the round.
Following a birdie on No. 3, an eagle on No. 6 and another birdie on No. 7, White hit back-to-back bogeys to let fellow Caledonia native Ben Cook close the second-place gap to only one stroke.
The leader managed to shoot even par on the back nine with two birdies and two bogeys in his first event back since a back injury suffered in May.
Conditions improved on The Bear for the second day of competition after winds died down and the course dried out after a Monday morning shower.
“It was much more comfortable without the wind blowing,” said TC native and low-amateur Pat Colburn. “This course is tough when the wind is flying because you have to hit the ball in the air.”
Scores across the board dropped on day two with the average dropping by two strokes. Colburn pushed himself into the top five and sits in a tie for fourth at 5-under after shooting even Monday. Colburn, who is returning to amateur status after spending several years on the pro tour, tallied six birdies and an eagle on the day, but fell victim to a double-bogey early in his round.
The field was cut at 150 after the first two rounds, leaving 72 golfers to vie for the largest purse in Michigan Open history. Ten golfers hailing from northern Michigan still have a shot at a piece of the $115,000 purse including Traverse City natives Randall Hutchinson and Scott Hebert, who are tied for seventh at 4-under.
Hebert, a six-time Michigan Open champion, said that day three at The Bear is really when the field begins to separate. There are 19 golfers within five shots of the lead after two rounds.
“Tomorrow is the going to the be day that you really shake things out,” Hebert said. “You really want to be in that last group if you can. I remember one year I had a four shot lead going into the final round and was tied by hole No. 2.”
Hebert began to push on the leaders through six holes after carding two birdies to put him just two shots off of the lead, but back-to-back bogeys brought him back down to earth as he parred the rest of the back nine.
For Traverse City West alumni Alex Scott, Wednesday’s round is make or break after falling 10 strokes off of the lead. Scott hopes to forget his final nine holes Tuesday, where he shot 4-over with three bogeys, a birdie and a double-bogey to finish his round. Scott sits at 2-over and is tied for 37th and agreed with his long-time swing coach Hebert about day three.
“Tomorrow is the key day,” Scott said. “ I need to be able to cut the gap to something reasonable because it is calling for really high winds on the final day. That’s when you know any sort of carnage can happen out there.
“There is a lot that can happen on this golf course. If there is a course that you can run down a leader, it’s this course.”
Manton’s Korey Mahoney is tied with Scott at 2-over, followed by Glen Arbor native Lee Houtteman at 4-over and former Suttons Bay star Thomas Hursey at 5-over. Cheybogan native Zachary Gildner and Indian River’s Jon Micoff each sit at 6-over, tied for 66th. Traverse City’s Winton Munch was the final golfer to make the cut at 6-over.
Hebert will tee off at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday before Hutchison at 11:30 a.m., Colburn at 11:40 a.m. and the leading group at 11:50 a.m.
