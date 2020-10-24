TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis football team met with another storied program Saturday and a defensive stand in the last minute gave the Glads the win.
The Gladiators took down Jackson Lumen Christi 21-20 at Thirlby Field Saturday. It was the first meeting between two perennial powerhouses and the Glads program got the upper hand late in the game.
Lumen Christi jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before the Glads were able to tie the game at 7 for the halftime break.
TCSF would again have to make a comeback after failing to score in the third and allowing the Titans to take a 14-7 advantage. Just after the final quarter started Ayden Ferris plowed in a 1-yard score to give St. Francis its first lead of the day.
The next drive would make the difference for TCSF. They forced three straight incompletions by the Titans offense and started at their own 27 yard line.
The Gladiators then rolled out a 12-play, 73 yard drive that took up just over seven minutes of the fourth quarter. That drive ended in a passing score from Charlie Peterson to Aidan Schmuckal from 15-yards out with 1:54 to play.
The Titans didn’t back down and snapped back at the Glads quickly.
Lumen Christi spread it out and worked the hurry-up offense to perfection, moving all the way down the field for a touchdown in 1 minute, 6 seconds.
The Titans had a chance to take a one-point lead with only 42 seconds left in the game but the two-point conversion rush attempt failed.
Peterson went 5-for-6 passing on the day with a score and 47 yards through the air — he also scored once on the ground with 38 yards. Aidan Schmuckal led the Glad rushing attack — which totaled 257 yards — with 97 yards. Wyatt Nausadis added 54 yards and Ferris had 26.
The Gladiators (4-2) await their playoff matchup, which will be announced Sunday afternoon. Lumen Christi (2-4) had an uncharacteristic season and was forced to forfeit Week Five’s game because of low numbers.
