CHARLEVOIX — A summer job led Megan Scholten to becoming Charlevoix's first girls soccer player to land a Division 1 scholarship.
A little game of connect the dots marked her path to the University of Memphis.
Eliza (Wellford) Fletcher played defense for the Memphis Tigers from 2006-09. The Memphis resident vacations in Charlevoix each summer. Her sons to go summer camp at Belvedere Club, where she met Megan.
Megan's younger sister, Claire, babysat the Fletcher boys and showed highlight clips of Megan to Fletcher.
"She got me in the door," Scholten said.
The rest was up to her and she obviously did her part.
The Charlevoix soccer star committed to the University of Memphis and has a signing slated for Monday at the Charlevoix High School gymnasium.
When her pen hits the paper, she'll become the first Rayders girls soccer player to receive a Division 1 scholarship (Charlevoix alum Ben Myers did on the boys side, playing at Clemson and then Michigan State).
"I always knew Memphis would be my No. 1," Scholten said. "I was really relieved when they offered me the spot. That was my dream school.
"I honestly started tearing up. It was all I wanted. I put all my marbles in that bag."
She was courted by Miami of Ohio, among other schools, but kept her attention focused squarely in Tennessee.
Scholten, a three-time all-state selection at center midfield, attended a camp in Memphis last summer and was hooked.
"From that point on, she decided, 'This is where I want to be,'" her father and high school coach Pete Scholten said. "I'm relieved and happy that she has this opportunity. She's worked hard for it."
Scholten has 55 goals and 32 assists, a total that's fifth all-time in Rayders girls soccer history.
She's 20 points off the record, one she would likely have broken if she played her senior season in a Rayders uniform.
Instead, she'll play instead for Midwest United, a club travel team based in Grand Rapids that also has former Traverse City West star Maya Dean on the roster. Scholten and Dean even carpool to practices.
Scholten said she feels playing for United's Development Academy will better prepare her for the American Athletic Conference and trying to work her way into the lineup of the Tigers, who haven't had a losing record since 2003.
"I wouldn't say it's intimidating," Scholten said. "It's more of preparing myself and getting ready for that level. It's not going to be easy to get playing time. I know it's going to be tough, but I'm looking forward to it."
