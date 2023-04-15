BUCKLEY — Aiden Harrand won the race, Meagan Lange ran off with the money.
Lange, a Forest Area senior who was involved in a near-fatal car accident less than two years ago, set the school record in the 1,600-meter run at Friday’s Buckley Track & Field Invitational in Buckley.
In doing so, she’ll cash in on the John E. Ricketts Memorial Girls Mile Challenge at the end of the school year, a fund set up by previous record-holder Dawn Ricketts for the person who breaks her mark from 1985.
Lange beat the time by 0.21 second in the team’s second meet.
Harrand won the race in 5:05.44, with Grand Traverse Academy’s Petra Foote second in 5:46.40. Lange ran a 5:58.29, which just eclipsed Ricketts’ Forest Area record of 5:58.5 set 38 years ago.
But the record wasn’t quite a sure thing right after the race. The official results weren’t posted for almost three minutes. Lange used her hands to shield Buckley superintendent Jessica Harrand’s phone from the sunlight so they could see the results on a bright, 82-degree day.
“The three minutes weren’t bad because I kind of knew that I had it,” Lange said. “I saw the clock and it was so close that I figured God had me in that moment. He had the time. I was good.”
Ricketts set up the fund — which currently has about $5,500 in it — after reading an article in the Record-Eagle titled “Comeback Kid” about Lange’s remarkable recovery from a serious car accident almost two years ago. Lange now holds seven Forest Area records — the 400, 800 and 1,600 runs, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays and five-kilometer cross country.
Ricketts, a 1987 Forest Area grad who lost her brother John to a car accident just after high school and then fought for her own recovery from depression, alcoholism and a motorcycle crash, said Lange’s story helped her complete her recovery and that she’s four-years sober.
Ricketts raised her hands in jubilation after it became obvious Lange’s time was just good enough to nudge her off the Forest Area track record board in the school gymnasium. Her older brother Jim Ricketts also attended the race.
“That was quite a feeling right there, knowing that she had beat it,” Dawn Ricketts said. “I was so excited for her to be able to accomplish that. My brother and I are just overwhelmed right now, because we know our brother would be proud of what’s going on here.”
The Lange family said they’re going to Battle Creek to participate in the Alive and Running VA 5K Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 16 that benefits suicide prevention for veterans.
It was during that race last year that Ricketts came up with the idea to establish a memorial challenge in her brother’s name for the first Forest Area girl to break her mile record.
She said the wait for an official time after the race was more pressure-packed than the race itself.
“We were all just standing here anxiously waiting,” Rickets said. “If we hear cheers, then we know that it was good. We looked at the clock down there and it said 5:58, but we didn’t know if it was at 5:58 flat or was closer to 5:59. We’re so happy for Meagan. She’s a great young lady. I’ve had a chance to talk to her, and she’s got a good head on her shoulders. She knows where she wants to go.”
Harrand, who broke Buckley’s 800-meter and 1,600-relay records Friday, said Lange’s comeback is remarkable.
The two frequently compete in the same meets because of Buckley and Forest Area’s comparable sizes.
“I’m so proud of her,” Harrand said. “She worked hard for it. She’s amazing.”
Lange’s father, Jon, said the goal coming in was to run laps of 90, 90, 90 and 87 seconds, because Meghan typically runs the final lap faster than the first three. She came into that final lap five seconds off that pace, but more than made up for it.
Ricketts thought Lange’s recovery from a serious car accident — one where both her parents at one time thought she was dead — mirrored her own battle.
“Just super proud of that young lady and everything that she’s accomplished since since everything happened,” Ricketts said. “If you set your mind to it and focus on it, recovery is possible, whether it be physical, emotional or brought to you by another source. The cold reality is you have to take the steps yourself to deal with it. It’s not just going to come knocking on your door”
Frankfort won the girls title with 131 points, followed by McBain (98.5), Grand Traverse Academy (82), Buckley (71.5) and Brethren (47) in the 11-team meet.
Buckley tied with Mason County Eastern for the boys title, each amassing 95 points, with GT Academy (86.5), Frankfort (66) and McBain (62).
“It’s nice to get out of the way early,” Lange said. “If I didn’t break it today, I was going to be so upset that I had to run it again. That was the most motivation that I had was to not have to run it again. Mile is not my thing. All the people being here gave me a lot of confidence and encouragement. I knew I had to do it today because everybody was here.”
Buckley also came out blazing, setting four new school records, including Harrand’s two.
Harrand ran a 2:16.36 in the 800 o set a new mark, and ran the anchor leg of the 1,600 relay that won in a school-record time of 4:18.14, joined by three freshmen, including her younger sister Addisen, along with Brooklyn Frazee and Kinsey Peer.
“I’m so proud of my girls,” Aiden Harrand said. “The four-by-four record has been there for 20 years and to take it on our home rack and in our first meet was amazing.”
Frazee set the Bears’ 200-meter record with a 27.05 in her first varsity meet, and also claimed the 100 in 13.09 and 400 in 1:00.69.
Buckley senior Nick Simon set the school record in the 200 with a firs-place 22.95.
Harrand scratched from the 3,200-meter race because it was too close to the 1,600 relay as the day’s final two events. Because of darkness approaching, the boys and girls ran he 3,200 together to save time. Leland sophomore Ella Knudsen won the girls title in 12:54.48, while Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen won in boys.
Other local boys event winners included Mesick senior Colton Eckler (100 in 11.48), Brethren senior Lucas Sapley (110 hurdles in 17.95), Grand Traverse Academy freshman Nate Dix (300 hurdles in 45.77), Buckley junior Tyler Apple (shot put, 42’0”), McBain sophomore Ben Rodenbaugh (high jump, 6’0”), Frankfort junior Adam Townsend (personal-best 12’6” in pole vault) and Grand Traverse Academy senior Levi Schultz (personal-best 19’4.5” in long jump).
Frankfort won the boys 400 relay with Cooper Boekeloo, Ty Beeman, Owen Mills and Emmerson Farmer, Buckley claimed the 800 relay with a quartet of Jake Romzek, Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Josh Long and Simon, the Bears won the 1,600 relay with Romzek, Jackson Kulawiak, Simon and Pasbjerg and also claimed the 3,200 with Pasbjerg, Matthew Bentley, Beltran DeVera and Kulawiak.
Other local girls event winners included GT Academy junior Alleah Dix (53.54 in 300 hurdles), McBain freshman Allison Gladu (33’6” shot put), McBain sophomore Isabel Rozeveld (100’3” discus), Frankfort junior Grace Wolfe (5’0” high jump) and GTA senior Jocelyn Stephen (personal-best 15’7” in long jump).
Frankfort won the girls 400 relay with a quartet of Eliza Frary, Sofia Alaimo, Wolfe and Gwyneth Dunaway, the 800 with Frary, Alaimo, Payton Miller and Dunaway and GT Academy took the 3,200 relay with Lydia Tebben, Paige Bell, Shenoah Collier and Foote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.