BUCKLEY — The Buckley Bears wrapped up their senior night on Thursday with an absolute thriller.
Neither Buckley nor visiting opponent McBain Northern Michigan Christian had a safe lead for most of the game until the Bears (14-8, 10-4 Northwest) collected themselves in the final minutes to come out with a 62-58 win against the Comets (16-6, 12-4 Highland).
“It’s just crazy,” Buckley junior Carter Williams said. “They’re a great team, and we just pulled off something crazy. I still can’t believe it.”
With under two minutes remaining, the Comets had a 53-52 lead, but Buckley sophomore Landon Kulawiak had energy that was unmatched. Kulawiak got the hoop and the harm after driving inside to give his team a 54-53 lead.
Buckley outscored the Comets 18-13 in the fourth to emerge victorious.
The Bears used the bonus to extend their lead because McBain NMC continued to foul in hopes they would miss one — but no Bear did. The Bears’ lead grew to 59-53 in the final seconds, but the Comets didn’t go away quietly.
With four seconds remaining, the Comets inched closer to the Bear’s 61-58 lead after a made three. The Comets quickly fouled Kulawiak to send him to the line, and he put the nail in the coffin as he made one of two from the line.
“That was an amazing win, I know we might see them in districts,” Kulawiak said. “I feel that we can get them. We’re the team to beat.”
The sophomore sensation led the team with 29 points; and anytime he had the ball in his hands, he was creating magic against the defenders.
“We still got a lot of work to do,” Comets coach Kyle Benthem said. “Teams are hitting a lot of threes on us.”
Kulawiak went 4-for-8 from the three-point line, but most of his points came from the paint or midrange. It wasn’t easy for both teams to get points from inside because it was a block party for 32 minutes.
Buckley put up eight blocks, with Williams leading the team with five.
Both teams were in a defensive battle for 16 minutes in the first half. No one got easy looks or had the chance to drive inside efficiently; but when the Bears drove inside, the Comets were there to clean it up.
The Comets led as much as five points, but the Bears didn’t quit.
Buckley’s largest lead was 42-36 in the third, but the Comets erased it in seconds with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Buckley had two other players in double figures that helped with the win. Jackson Kulawiak finished with 13 and Tyler Milarch with 10.
In the first quarter, Milarch created a highlight-reel play that’ll be talked about in the halls on Friday. He had the ball in his hands at the three-point line, and with a sudden motion, he crossed up the Comet’s defender, who went flying.
With the defender still on the ground, all Milarch could do was look down at the defender after connecting from long distance. The entire gym exploded, with Milarch still in shock that he pulled that off.
“I was ecstatic,” Williams said. “I couldn’t believe that happened because I’ve never seen that done in a game.”
Milarch finished with four rebounds, three assists and a block.
With districts starting Monday, both teams found this game to be a playoff-like atmosphere. If the cards get lined up correctly, they could see each other again in the Division 4 district championship.
“We just thought of (McBain NMC) as a great opponent, and we had to play our best,” Williams said. “We came out a little weak, but at the end, we picked it back up and got the win. But if we met them again in playoffs, I think we have a pretty good chance.”
After Thursday’s win, the mindset for the Bears is that it’s a new season, and the quest for new hardware begins.
Kulawiak still has last year’s loss in the D4 district championship game against Lake Leelanau St Mary on his mind, remembering how painful it was to come up short.
“That stays with me,” he said. “But now, we’re the team that wants to win districts.”
The chance at redemption begins at Mesick against the host Bulldogs on Wednesday with a 5:30 tipoff. The Comets await the winner of Marion and Forest Area for a semifinal game Wednesday.
