MAPLE CITY — Expectations always run high for Glen Lake football.
Jerry Angers isn’t tamping those down in his return after a one-year hiatus, but he’s focusing some of the team’s energy elsewhere.
“The big, big thing is to have a good year, and I’m not talking wins and losses,” Angers said. “I’m talking about kids getting through all the mental stress that they’ve had over the last year and a half, two years, with a COVID and tragedy within the school. So we’re going to work for each week to survive each week and to be one and all. But again, in the long run, it’s all about what kind of young men they turned out to be.”
A Glen Lake student committed suicide over the summer, and Angers said he wants to use his platform to bring more attention to mental health.
To that end, the Lakers’ shirts say “No stress — just fun,” a departure from typical football team slogans.
Angers returned a year after stepping down after his successor, Nate Sneed, left for a job in North Carolina.
“I couldn’t withstand any more that they’re standing there and they weren’t getting any leadership or stuff like that,” Angers said. “Gary Galla took care of them all summer long in the weight room, which was huge. Now we’re just trying to make sure that they have a successful football season.”
The Lakers have only 22 players on varsity this season. Angers plans to use fifth-quarter rule quite a bit to shuffle JV players up to varsity for depth.
Still, the Lakers have eight starters back on offense and nine on defense among those 22. Sixteen of the 22 are seniors, and several of the juniors played varsity much of last season.
Connor Ciolek returns at quarterback, with senior center Will Farah (5-11, 210), senior tackle Griffin Middleton (6-0, 230), senior guard Haden Shorter (6-1, 215) and senior guard Beau Harriger (6-0, 220) anchoring the offensive line.
Senior linebackers Eli Kangas and Caleb Glase and senior safety Luke Daniels are among the returners on defense.
“Every one of those kids played last year for coach Sneed, and just did a terrific job,” Angers said. “They all have great leadership ability in their own right, and they have great work ethics. The senior group is pretty solid. And then you add in (tight end) Luke Hazelton and (wide receiver) Ethan Steffke, two juniors that played last year and you’ve got a solid, solid core of kids.”
Daniels said the expectations are still there.
“We expect to go far,” Daniels said. “But we got a lot of work to do we just have to take it one game at a time, just work through bumps and bruises. We have to communicate with each other, we have to build a strong bond, we have to pick each other up when we get hard moments. That’ll help us go farther into the season.”
Daniels also said the team is excited for Angers’ return. Angers led the Lakers to two state championship appearances since 2016.
“We love him. He’s great, but sometimes he picks on us a little bit,” Daniels joked. “But he’s great and we love him.”