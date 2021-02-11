MAPLE CITY — The Glen Lake girls basketball team, like many others across the state, chomped at the bit to return to the court after COVID-19 cut its playoff run short last March.
The Lakers wasted no time reminding the Northwest Conference and the rest of the area they’re back and on a mission to finish what they started last season.
Glen Lake routed NWC foe Frankfort 70-28 in its first game this season Thursday night at the Lakers’ gym.
“They’re a special team, there is no question,” Frankfort head coach Tim Reznich said. “They have great athletes who can match us every step on the court. They’re fast, they’re big and if we don’t do everything right ... this is what happens.”
The night began with a basket by Frankfort’s Reagan Thorr, who scored her 1,000th career point Tuesday against Onekama, and then the Lakers left the Panthers behind as they ran to the 42-point victory.
Junior Grace Bradford and sophomore Ruby Hogan each dropped two baskets to push the early lead to 8-2 before a host of Lakers got in on the scoring action during a 22-2 run that ended with a first intermission score of 24-2.
The first-quarter run was sparked by the Glen Lake full-court press and the defense at midcourt that forced almost a dozen first-half turnovers by Frankfort.
Fast break buckets from Grace Fosmore, Maddie Bradford, Hailey Helling and Emma Korson ballooned the lead quickly after five buckets dropped in under two minutes of play for Glen Lake.
“What’s helped is having the same group from last year other than Kerrigan (LaCross) for the press,” Lakers head coach Jason Bradford said. “We have tossed Ruby (Hogan) in there, but otherwise its the same group that has that experience and that is the difference.”
The Lakers boast seven seniors on this year’s team, three of which saw considerable playing time as juniors. The additions of sophomores Hogan and Maddie Bradford only bring more depth for the Lakers. The fast break continued to flow after the Lakers’ rebounding efforts paid off time and time again.
Jason Bradford said he was worried about his team’s stamina while wearing masks during full-speed competition for the first time, but it was apparent that the Lakers’ conditioning paid off by the middle of the third quarter.
“If you run with these girls, you are already beat,” Reznich said. “You got to get ahead of them and beat them up the court or else they are going to get layups every time.
“This is a great team that we played tonight and we all have high expectations for them. We didn’t play at their caliber and hopefully we learn so when they come to our place, we will be a little bit better prepared and we will have grown a little bit more.”
The Panthers traded buckets with the Lakers for much of the second quarter to go into the break down 39-20.
But Glen Lake left no doubt and came back with a vengeance in the third. Following an opening bucket from Madison Clouse, the Lakers broke off another huge 25-2 run to seal their first conference win.
The Lakers’ defense held Frankfort to only eight second-half points and forced 15 turnovers in the game.
Grace Bradford said it was “weird” returning to the court after nearly a year off of basketball, but that the Lakers have been waiting for Thursday for a long time.
“We really bond well as a team and every practice feels like a game for us,” she said. “We were ready to come out and play today.
“We are taking what happened to us last year as our motivation. We keep pushing and we are ready for the big games. We don’t know if we will even have more games, so we want to take every game like our last and play our hearts out.”
Grace Bradford led all scorers with 13 points and had 10 rebounds and three assists, although she didn’t see the floor in the fourth quarter.
Korson tallied 12 points, Maddie Bradford and Fosmore each 11 and Ruby Hogan and Jessica Robbins each produced six. Fosmore also had seven rebounds and five assists.
Tara Townsend led the Panthers with seven points and three rebounds and Kinzie Stockdale had five points.
The Lakers (1-0, 1-0 NWC) travel Saturday to Traverse City St. Francis, while the Panthers (1-1, 1-1 NWC) go to Lake Leelanau St. Mary Tuesday.