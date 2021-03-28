TRAVERSE CITY — Pray, hope, and don’t worry.
That is the sign in TC St. Francis’ gym that caught Glen Lake head coach Rob Flaska’s attention when his team trailing in the second half of the Division 3 district final against the Gladiators on Saturday.
The sign was a good reminder for the first year Lakers coach that he could put his faith in his players.
Flaska’s faith was well placed as the Lakers withstood nine second-half lead changes to outlast TC St. Francis 47-41 to move on to the regional semifinals next week.
“I told the guys they came out out-toughing us and kicking us in the face, it was time to start kicking back,” Flaska said. “St. Francis is such a well coached team but I have to give it up to the guys, they toughened up and got the win.”
Saturday’s final looked a lot like a football game between these rival schools with the amount of physicality each squad brought to the court.
The referees let the teams really push each other defensively in the first half but began to tighten up the calls in the second, leading to foul trouble for both of the teams’ stars.
TC St. Francis leading scorer Wyatt Nausadis along with Joey Donahue and Cole Somero each ended the game with four fouls. The Glads trio was matched with four fouls apiece by Glen Lake’s Finn Hogan, Justin Bonzelet and John Popp.
Each team incessantly drove to the rim and the opponent had no plan to let the driver reach the rim.
“That’s the rivalry,” Hogan, a senior, said. “I’m going to be straight up ... we don’t like each other and that’s how it is played out there. Everyone is physical because it is a bunch of football guys playing basketball so we are out there hitting each other. That’s how it is so you have to keep playing through it.”
The Lakers and Gladiators have met in districts every year since 2016 and look forward to this matchup every season. The teams were supposed to meet in the district final in 2020 before the season was shut down because of COVID and the Glads won their 2019 final matchup 59-44.
“The kids had nothing to hang their heads about, they played hard,” TCSF head coach Sean Finnegan said. “We just weren’t the better team today. This is a sting you want to keep in your mouth because we have a lot of multi-sport athletes and we have to make time to be in the gym. We don’t want to feel this again 365 days from now.”
The seemingly annual matchup saw TCSF take a 9-8 lead at the end of a defensive battle that was the first quarter. The Lakers only managed five points until Hogan nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the lead to one.
A back-and-forth second quarter that saw four lead changes was ended by another Hogan buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave Glen Lake a 21-18 halftime lead.
“That three pointer is massive, it is such a momentum switch especially when there is a crowd like this and when you hit it the whole place goes nuts,” Hogan said. “That just totally brings the energy up on the team so those are big moment plays for sure.”
The Gladiators pressed the Lakers from the second quarter on and it caused issues for Glen Lake. St. Francis was able to push the ball in the third and retake a 30-29 lead at the end of the stanza that had five lead changes.
St. Francis held the lead throughout most of the fourth until Connor Ciolek made an and-one layup that gave the Lakers the lead for good with 2:08 left to play. The foul trouble for the Glads stars made it difficult to foul, leaving Glen Lake to shoot eight free throws in the final two minutes.
Flaska said his team was fortunate to hit as many 3-pointers they did, saying it was out of the ordinary for this season.
Hogan led the Lakers with 19 points, followed by Jackson Ciolek with 12 and Connor Ciolek with 11.
Nausadis led all scorers with 22 points. Adam Gerberding tallied six points, four blocks, three steals and three rebounds for TCSF while Joey Donahue managed six steals and his brother Casey Donahue scored seven.
“This is great for the community and everything because when COVID shut us down last year, I think we had a really legit shot to go a long way,” Hogan said. “This is an awesome moment for us and just the community so we’re definitely gonna celebrate it tonight.”
The Lakers travel to McBain (14-0) Wednesday for the regional semifinals.