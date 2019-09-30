TRAVERSE CITY — Glen Lake moved into a tie for the No. 1 ranking in this week's Division 6 Associated Press football poll.
The undefeated Lakers and Ithaca are tied with 38 votes each, with both quads receiving two first-place votes.
Glen Lake (5-0) hosts Elk Rapids (2-3) this week, while Ithaca (5-0) plays Hemlock (3-2).
Traverse City Central (4-1) held steady at No. 10 in Division 2, while Kingsley (5-0) slid up a spot to No. 5 in Division 5, as did Johannesburg-Lewiston (5-0) in Division 8.
Onekama slipped from No. 7 to No. 10 in the eight-player poll, while Suttons Bay (5-0) dropped out of the rankings, even after a 49-8 win over Brethren (3-2).
In soccer, Boyne City made its season debut in the Division 3 rankings, checking in at No. 11, one spot ahead of Elk Rapids, a team the Ramblers beat 1-0 on Sept. 23. The Elks actually moved up three spots from last week's No. 15 perch.
Leland remains at No. 5 in Division 4.
