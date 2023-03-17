EAST LANSING — No one was happier in East Lansing on Thursday than the Lakers of Glen Lake.
Having two 6-foot guards was the advantage for the No. 1 ranked Lakers (25-2) as they advanced to the Division 4 girls basketball state championship game for the first time since 1978, topping Adrian Lenawee Christian (18-11) by a 49-31 final.
This win is also their first D4 state finals appearance since switching from D3 to D4.
The Lakers have been to the Breslin Center four out of the last seven years and will get a chance to make more history against Baraga (23-5) on Saturday. The Vikings have never made it the D4 finals in school history.
Glen Lake played with more passion and grit than the Cougars, as everyone contributed. Glen Lake outplayed the Cougars in all areas.
The Lakers had 31 rebounds in the first half and finished with 47, out-hustling the Cougars for second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-chance points.
They also went 8-for-11 from the charity stripe and had fewer turnovers (17) than the Cougars (22).
The Lakers had a problem getting the buckets to fall in the first half, despite leading by as much as 14. But with a lot of misses, the Lakers grabbed 20 offensive rebounds.
Lakers senior Maddie Bradford led the team with 12 boards.
“That was the reason we lost the first trip we were down here,” Bradford said. “Rebounding is what we preach and practice, so we’re always working on that.”
The Lake Superior State University-commit entered the second half with two fouls. She had three fouls in the first quarter of the regional finals game on Tuesday and later fouled out, but head coach Jason Bradford wasn’t worried too much this time.
“You guys could probably hear me yelling,” Coach Bradford said with a laugh. “It was kind of a repeat, there was no reason to bail them out, so just keep your composure.”
Hogan and Bradford combined for 15 of the 25 points in the first 16 minutes, and the game was out of reach for the Cougars as Glen Lake turned it on in the second half.
The defensive pressure picked up with Hogan being a problem for the Cougars. The quickness and ability to get steals made it difficult for the Cougars to muster points.
Hogan finished the night with 13 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. She was later taken out late in the fourth to rest, despite needing one rebound to get a triple-double.
“Our stat thing wasn’t working, so we didn’t keep track of the stats,” Bradford said with a laugh. “We didn’t even know, but that would’ve been exciting.”
Bradford has been with the Lakers for 15 seasons and noted multiple times after the win how blessed he is to be able to coach for this long and to have the opportunity to take his daughters to the Breslin Center in back-to-back years.
“You have coaches that’ve coached here for 20 to 30 years that have more experience than me,” Bradford said. “I feel blessed and spoiled to have this opportunity, especially with my daughter. We have to slow it down and take everything in, but we’re still not satisfied and need to finish it up.”
Bradford coached both his daughters, Grace Bradford and Maddie, last season during their run to the semifinals; but this time, he gets to share either a runner-up or a championship trophy with Maddie on Saturday.
“It was a good feeling all day,” Bradford said of taking his daughter to the finals.
The Cougars tried to hang with the Lakers throughout the game; but no matter what they did, Glen Lake responded with points at the other end. The Lakers exploded on mini-runs to distance themselves.
The last time the Lakers played at Breslin, they walked off the court with a double-digit loss. Coach Bradford couldn’t be more proud of the way the team performed Thursday.
“With the four years of experience with Maddie and Ruby knowing what to expect was huge,” Bradford said. “They knew coming down that no senior wants it to end; but to be able to talk over here with a smile on my face, I feel blessed.”
One factor that helped the Lakers was the Maple City community that drove more than three hours in the rain to support the team.
The more buckets Glen Lake splashed, the louder the crowd got.
As the buzzer sounded, Coach Bradford couldn’t help himself but smile and give a thumbs up to the home crowd as he walked off the court. The support meant a lot to the players as well.
“It means a lot that everyone’s support is here and that we brought the whole community. It feels good to have them cheer us on; and seeing familiar faces when we look up, I can smile.” Hogan said.
The Lakers supporters will get a chance to see them back at the Breslin Center on Saturday with a 10 a.m. tipoff against Baraga.
