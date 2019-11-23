CLARE — Just keep fighting.
That was the message delivered to Glen Lake when they were trailing 24-10 with around 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Glen Lake would keep fighting and deliver an ending for the ages as they stormed back to knock off Montague 31-30 in overtime.
“They kept fightin’,” Glen Lake head coach Jerry Angers said. “We were without some kids and we played our butts off.”
The Lakers are headed back to Ford Field and the football state finals for the first time since 2016. The Lakers will take on Monroe St. Mary in the Division 6 championship game Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Glen Lake had its backs against the wall a half dozen times and answered every single time.
The Lakers would cut into the Montague lead when Jacob Pleva scored from 5 yards away to cut the deficit to 7.
The defense would get a much-needed stop and the Lakers needed a score.
It did not come easy. Following a sack of Reece Hazelton and with the clock running, the Lakers rushed to the line of scrimmage and Hazelton found Finn Hogan for a 20-yard touchdown as time expired, forcing overtime.
“Finn (Hogan) is a big matchup,” Angers said. “Just play some backyard ball and throw it up to your buddy and let him make it happen.”
In overtime, it wouldn't take long for Montague to score as Drew Collins found the end zone, but the point after by Andrew Kooi sailed wide left.
Glen Lake found itself with its back against the wall again.
“The kids just continued to fight,” Angers said. “Last week, it was the defense. This week, it was the offense that won us this game.”
Then three plays only gained 5 yards and the Lakers were down to their last play. Hazelton rolled out and hit sophomore Brett Peterson for the score and all the Lakers needed was the point after.
Brady McDonough's extra point sailed through the uprights and chaos ensued.
“It’s kind of hard to explain how it feels right now,” Hazelton said. “It is really something that you can’t explain."
Hazelton was injured late in the third quarter after taking a hit on a fourth-down attempt that fell short of the line to gain.
“We were all a little nervous when he came off the field,” Peterson said. “He’s a big part of this team.”
Hazelton fought through the pain and would finish the game with 195 passing yards on 25 completions and two touchdowns. On the ground, Hazelton racked up 47 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.
