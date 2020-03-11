MANCELONA — Glen Lake and Traverse City St. Francis face off Friday in Mancelona for a district championship.
How many people — if hardly anyone — will see it, that’s entirely another topic.
The Lakers and Glads both posted double-digit wins Wednesday in boys basketball district semifinals at Mancelona, each withstanding a serious comeback bid from gritty Mancelona and Elk Rapids squads. Glen Lake (19-2) topped the Division 3 district host Ironmen 73-58 and St. Francis (18-3) held off Elk Rapids 58-47.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday evening — with district semifinals already in progress — that all remaining postseason games will be played as scheduled, but the MHSAA may “either prohibit or allow limited spectators through Saturday’s events.”
Glen Lake has both its boys and girls basketball teams still in the playoffs, playing games Thursday in Grayling for girls and Friday for the boys, so both squads could fall under whatever fan restrictions the MHSAA puts in place Thursday.
“It’s not so surprising,” Glen Lake athletic director Mark Mattson said. “They’re obviously monitoring it closely with all the information coming out of the Governor’s office and the Department of Health and Human Services. The state has to do what they need to to slow the spread of this illness.”
The MHSAA said it will release a plan at 10 a.m. Thursday for attendance at games Thursday through Saturday. Those days feature boys district finals, girls regional finals, and the state finals for swimming and hockey.
Word of the MHSAA’s decision spread quickly through the Mancelona gymnasium while the games were going on.
“We played in that Grand Haven Christmas tournament that was (sparse),” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “We tell the boys there’s a lot of times on the road we have to make our own energy and make our own noise, be our own fans, so it’ll be interesting. I’m sure reacting to this as a country that there will probably be very limited fans moving forward and we’ll just roll with the punches.”
St. Francis senior forward Patrick Mackey and Glen Lake senior forward Reece Hazelton said Friday’s game could be like a scrimmage as far as a lack of spectators, only with a lot more on the line.
“It’s gonna be pretty crazy,” Mackey said. “I mean, I don’t know anyone that has a coronavirus, but we’ll see. I guess the media is just hyping it up.”
“We were just talking about it today because we heard about the NCAA not having any fans (at tournament games),” Hazelton said. “Definitely something weird and something we have to get used to, but I think we just treat it like any other game.”
Wednesday’s games were not like other games, as the Lakers and Gladiators both ran out to big early leads and then almost squandered them away.
St. Francis led the Elks 26-5 after one quarter before a furious second-quarter rally saw Elk Rapids cut that deficit to eight points by halftime, 32-24, and six early in the third quarter.
The Gladiators managed to stave off further bleeding of the lead, taking a 42-35 advantage into the final quarter. That’s when Mackey took over.
St. Francis clung to a six-point lead midway through the fourth when Mackey scored 11 straight points to slam the door on the Elks comeback bid. That included knocking down 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, all on four straight possessions sandwiched in between Mackey buckets in the lane.
“The last few minutes Patrick Mackey really exerted itself,” Finnegan said. “He seems to find his way into those little nooks and crannies, and our guards have become pretty good at finding him. And he seems to always catch it and always finds the rim mid flight and figures it out.”
Mackey scored a game-high 17 points, with freshman Wyatt Nausadis pitching in 11 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Brendan Chouinard scored 10 points, with Joey Donahue adding seven, Aiden Bramer six and Dominic Carter five.
“We bent a lot in that game but we didn’t break,” Mackey said. “We’ve done that in the past but we always come through with a win, so it’s kind of our game, I guess.”
Preston Ball paced Elk Rapids (12-9) with 12 points, as his younger brother Spencer left the game with a third-quarter ankle injury and did not return. Zak Bolden and Gordie LaFontaine each pitched in eight points, Marlin Starkey six and Spencer Ball five.
Spencer Ball suffered a broken nose in practice Sunday, but didn’t go to the hospital for that and wore a mask Wednesday. The ankle swelled up enough that he was headed to the hospital to have it checked out after the game ended.
“I’m extremely proud of the boys for not laying down,” Elk Rapids head coach Kevin Ball said. “We didn’t start off very well and they got to a big lead, but I guess that’s just the M. O. of our group this year. We’ve got a great group of kids who just fight, fight, fight until the bitter end.
“One of the goals this year was they wanted to earn respect, and I think they did that throughout the season, too. It showed tonight to people that we’re a decent team for a small as we are.”
Hazelton led the Lakers with 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Finn Hogan added 19 points, including an early put-back dunk that spurred a 20-6 first-quarter lead.
“Our point guard Brady McDonough steps up and plays huge for us tonight,” Glen Lake head coach Rich Ruelas said. “He just did a good job controlling the game had some big shots. Played some good defense he had some critical steals in moments.”
Mancelona (14-8) put on a run late in the second quarter, including an 8-0 run where all the points came from Tom Palmer and Jayden Alfred. The Lakers, who haven’t lost in over a month, then changed to a 2-3 zone to close Alfred’s lanes to drive, and altered their personnel matchups.
Alfred finished with 23 points, Justin Ackler 12 and Palmer and Oumar Sy eight each.
Mancelona returns most of its players next season, losing Palmer, Tuku Naniseni and Johnny Ancel from its rotation, but returning Alfred and four sophomores who received extended playing time.
The Ironmen came into districts winning four in a row after dropping a few Ski Valley Conference games, falling to third while several players were suspended for violation of school rules.
Mancelona lost 70-28 last year to Glen Lake in a district opener.
“I thought they struggled to guard us,” Mancelona head coach Brian Sheridan said. “We spread them out, we executed. I’m really proud of my boys. Last year, they beat us by (42), and that gap closed a lot tonight. ... Next year is going to be a really exciting year again, continuing to build. We came a long way.”
