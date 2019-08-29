MAPLE CITY — The lights never came on at Glen Lake on Thursday night.
The Lakers had already essentially turned out the lights well before dusk, dominating the first half to lead Millington 26-0 at the intermission en route to a 26-7 season-opening victory that started at 6 p.m.
“It was a big game for us, especially coming off of a 5-5 season,” junior receiver Finn Hogan said. “I feel like we had a lot to prove. This is a statement game. This is definitely going to help propel us into next week. But now we have to stay focused, because we have blue team up next. We just beat red team, so we’re moving to blue team.”
After the win over the Cardinals, the Lakers visit Traverse City for a Sept. 7 game against TC St. Francis, whose primary color is blue.
Glen Lake (1-0) scored all four times they touched it in the second quarter after a scoreless first.
River Dallas recovered a Cardinals fumble after a seven-play drive had Millington at the Laker 8. Isaac Sterzer broke loose for a 93-yard jaunt up the left sideline on the very next play.
Millington head coach Lenny Dantinne received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in last year’s season finale and had to sit this one out. Assistant coach Jason Germain led the team.
“Football is a game of momentum,” Germain said. “We’re driving down into the wind and we fumble on the 8 and then they turn around and break a 93-yard touchdown and that kind of sucks all the momentum. But it’s a credit to them. We missed the tackles and he made a heck of a run. It’s a game of momentum and we kind of lost the mojo there.”
Junior kicker Brady McDonough’s onside kick was recovered by C.J. Helfrich and six plays later the Lakers scored again, this time on a 35-yard screen pass to Jonathan Wright.
A three-and-out and a short punt into a stiff wind handed the ball back to the home team, which needed only four plays to go 60 yards, finished off by two straight completions to Jackson Ciolek, including a 45-yard TD. McDonough’s extra point made it 19-0 after the Lakers went for two after the first two scores and didn’t convert either.
Ciolek said it was his first touchdown since sixth grade.
“I haven’t played in two years, so yeah, pretty exciting,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d catch it. I thought I was going to trip like 5 yards before the touchdown, but this is cool.”
Hogan out-jumped Drew Kihn in the endzone for a 20-yard TD after another Cardinals three-and-out for Reece Hazelton’s third passing score of the evening.
The biggest roar of the crowd was reserved for McDonough, however, as the first-year kicker made a perfect open-field tackle to prevent a kick return touchdown.
“That was so cool. I don’t think I’ve seen our sideline go so crazy over something,” Hazelton said. “He used to play football in middle school and to have him back with us is awesome.”
“He told me,” Glen Lake head coach Jerry Angers said, “’if I get a chance, I’m going to smash somebody,’ and he got a great tackle.”
The Lakers and Cardinals ran one untimed play after the first half finished, where Glen Lake 5-foot-8, 115-pound junior Jacob Gardzulis ran the ball in for a touchdown. It didn’t count in the score, but Hazelton greeted Gardzulis in the endzone and bowed to him.
Millington, a program that hasn’t had a losing record since 1988, scored a touchdown with 4:22 left on an 18-yard double pass from Zae Yorke to Hunter Maxon. The Cardinals pulled off a successful onside kick of their own, but Glen Lake forced a punt and ran the clock out to complete the game in just over two hours.
“It’s definitely big to come out with a dub this year,” Ciolek said. “Last year, I know we lost the first game. It kind of set the statement for the season. This sets the bar for this year.”
