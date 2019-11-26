Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Windy with showers continuing in the afternoon. High 48F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.