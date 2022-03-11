ENGADINE — The cans of RC Cola handed out Thursday represent “Regional Champions,” but Royal Crown fits as well.
After all, Glen Lake did just beat the Copper Kings. It could also stand for “Revenge Completed.”
Glen Lake paid back Calumet for last year’s playoff ouster, delivering a 53-39 girls basketball victory Thursday in Engadine.
The No. 7-ranked Copper Kings (20-3) eliminated the Lakers, 73-69, last year in the Division 3 quarterfinals, and Glen Lake repaid the favor a year and a round earlier.
“I’m so happy that they got to do what we felt last year — because it was awful,” Lakers’ senior Jessica Robbins said. “We want to make it to states so bad. We just really wanted this more than them. It’s just great.”
The No. 3 Lakers (24-0) play in Tuesday’s quarterfinal at Traverse City Central against Lake City (20-4), which beat McBain 40-36 in Houghton Lake.
Grace Bradford — not surprisingly — was Glen Lake’s star, scoring 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five steals. She played the top of the Laker zone defense, chasing down Calumet’s shooters along the perimeter as the Copper Kings chucked up 3-pointer and after 3-pointer.
“You see the seniors down there crying,” Jason Bradford said, motioning toward the Calumet bench. “(Grace) didn’t want that to be her, so she left it out there. Right now she’s in the locker room, exhausted. She was like, ‘I can’t take more pictures. I have to sit down.’ She played her whole heart out. All the girls did.”
Calumet made only four 3-pointers all game, despite taking them on more possessions than not. Bradford, Ruby Hogan and Gemma Lerchen patrolled the perimeter, consistently getting hands in the face of Copper King shooters while Robbins and Maddie Bradford held down the middle.
“We went cold at a bad time of the year,” Copper Kings head coach Matt Laho said. “It could have got ugly early there, but they were able to battle their way back into the game and make it a game for the rest of it there. They just couldn’t knock down shots when we needed them.”
Calumet’s hockey team plays Friday in the Final Four in Plymouth, so some of the community was headed south Thursday anyway.
Still, the Lakers brought just as many fans north on a spectator bus to cheer on the team to its second straight quarterfinals berth.
Maddie Bradford added 12 points, seven boards and four assists, while Robbins pitched in eight points, five rebounds and two assists and Hogan contributed seven points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
“They’re a good team,” Laho said. “They have a lot of size, and they use it to their advantage. They played tough defense and offensively, they were patient and waited for open shots.”
Glen Lake led 17-7 after the first quarter, but a lead that got as big as 14 in the second quarter started gradually getting slimmer. That was reminiscent of last year’s game against the Copper Kings when the Lakers has a 12-point third-quarter lead that withered away.
“We were really going fully out on their 3-point shots, and they were falling — that reminded me of last year,” Grace Bradford said. “But we kept pushing through and encouraging each other, which really helped.”
Calumet pulled within five by halftime with a 13-4 run. Glen Lake led by six going into the fourth quarter and by three with 6:26 remaining.
That’s when the Lakers kicked in the afterburners and finished on a 16-5 run that saw Grace Bradford hit 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
“They’re a very physical team, but we kept our composure,” Grace Bradford said. “I’m exhausted. All my adrenaline helped me push through, but I’m pretty tired.”
Jana Loukus and Marybeth Halonen led Calumet with 12 points each. Halonen scored 15 in last year’s Kings victory.
Previous losses for Calumet came against Escanaba (10-10) and Houghton (18-4), both Division 2 teams whose seasons ended with 11-point playoff losses to Negaunee, which lost its regional final Thursday to Ludington.
“Personally, I’ve been waiting for this all year,” Grace Bradford said. “So this is a huge moment for me. I’m super happy. Our whole team is, and we’re just looking forward to Tuesday.”
Now, Glen Lake moves on to face a Lake City team led by cousins MacKenzie and Chloe Bisballe at Traverse CIty Central. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“That’s where we play Y ball all summer long,” Jason Bradford said. “We’re looking forward to that. That was part of our goal to get back there and just build from that.”
