TRAVERSE CITY — Grace Bradford drained a late 3-pointer. Then she tapped her forearm.
The Glen Lake star forward seemed to be letting everyone know she had ice in her veins. She says she was just itching a fingernail scratch on her arm.
Either way, Bradford’s 27 points powered the undefeated and No. 3-ranked Lakers (22-0) as they scratched off their third straight Division 3 district championship Friday. The Lakers defeated Traverse City St. Francis, 57-47, and are itching for a shot at No. 5 St. Ignace.
Bradford scored 17 of her 27 in the fourth quarter as the Lakers faced their first second-half deficit of the season. The Gladiators took a 23-22 third-quarter lead on a Maggie Napont fast-break layup.
“They really stuck with us for sure,” Bradford said. “It’ll help us in the long run. It will help prepare us for the bigger games down the road.”
St. Francis (16-7) saw its season end at the hands of the Lakers for the fifth time in the last six seasons in districts. The last time the Glads beat Glen Lake in districts was in 2016 on the way to the state finals led by Juliana Phillips.
This time around, the Gladiators took a 25-23 lead on a Cora Pomaranski baseline jumper before the Lakers finished the third quarter with a 7-0 run. Pomaranski drained another baseline shot to pull back with two, 33-31, before another 7-0 Glen Lake spurt put the Lakers back in charge.
“They came to fight,” Lakers head coach Jason Bradford said. “That one girl, number 12 (Pomaranski), she hit those shots there. That was big. It was swish, swish, swish.”
Ruby Hogan hit two free throws late, and Bradford knocked down seven of eight from the line in the last three minutes as the Lakers sealed the game to hold off the Gladiators.
That sets up a top-five matchup Tuesday on Glen Lake’s home floor.
St. Ignace (20-2) held on to beat Charlevoix (9-14) 50-42, leading by only four with under two minutes left. Taylor Petrosky scored 21 for the Rayders. The Lakers host the Saints at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
“They’re up in your face, pressing full court, and they push the ball,” Jason Bradford said. “They’re going to drive it at you. So it’s a traditional St. Ignace team. It’s going to be a battle.”
The Gladiators are only the second team to play within 10 points of the Lakers this season — the other being Elk Rapids, whom the Glads beat Wednesday to get to the final. Glen Lake won 14 games in which it more than doubled its opponent’s score.
“This game was really good for us for the rest of the season, though,” Hogan said. “We haven’t had a game like this our whole season. So we just tried to keep telling ourselves to keep composure.”
The Gladiators are also the first team to lead the Lakers at any point past the first quarter the entire season.
“That’s what we needed,” Jason Bradford said. “They made me do some adjustments, made me do some coaching. The girls got pressured, and they need to be able to adjust.”
Hogan produced 11 points, three steals and two assists for the Lakers, while Maddie Bradford pitched in 10 points and six rebounds. Grace Bradford grabbed 16 rebounds and added four assists, while Jessica Robbins had seven rebounds, three steals and four assists. Gemma Lerchen contributed five points.
“Getting the nerves out and being pressured, I was proud of the way the girls stepped up at the end,” Jason Bradford said. “Skyler (Bufalini) came off the bench. Ruby hit those shots. And those seniors didn’t want it to end.”
Glen Lake led 13-5 after one quarter and 19-12 at halftime in a major defensive contest early on.
“We knew we scared them a little bit,” first-year St. Francis head coach Adam Warren said. “It was a defensive battle.”
Glen Lake beat the Gladiators 59-40 to open the season over three months ago, but St. Francis senior Colleen Hegewald didn’t play in that game. She made her presence known this time around, with 15 points and two assists.
A member of the St. Francis student section was in a full white painter’s outfit with 63-0 written on the back, the score in this year’s football game between the Glads and Lakers.
The Glen Lake girls won a game by 66 this season.
Maggie Napont led St. Francis with 18 points. She and Hegewald each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Pomaranski added eight points, all on baseline jumpers.
“Cora had her best game of the season,” Warren said. “She played with no fear. She nailed them when she needed to.”
Napont scored only five in the first half with Hogan on her. The Lakers also put Grace Bradford and Robbins on Napont in the second half to slow her down.
“We’re switching to get a little more height on her and make it a little harder,” Jason Bradford said. “Ruby Hogan really wanted to guard her the first half.”
St. Francis graduates Hegewald and Pomaranski, but the program returns a solid core of the team. Juniors Napont and Gwyneth Bramer were two of the team’s top three scorers along with Hegewald. Junior starter Brooker Meeker returns as well as top bench options Allee Shepherd and Mary Kate Carroll.
“We’re going to be deep next year,” Warren said. “We’ve got a strong eighth-grade group coming in. Our numbers are strong.”
The Glads produced a 22-5 record between freshman and junior varsity games this season.
