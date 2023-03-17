EAST LANSING — Dora gets to keep an appendage.
Glen Lake cruised past Adrian Lenawee Christian 49-31 to keep unofficial team mascot Dora the Barbie doll as intact as she was heading into Saturday’s Division 4 girls basketball state championship game.
“We decided to carry her on,” Lakers senior forward Olivia Mikowski said after the team earned the program’s third state finals berth and first since 1979. “She’s quite the good luck charm, honestly.”
Last year’s team had the same doll, named it Dora, and threatened to burn it if they didn’t win the state title. The Lakers fell in the semifinals to eventual state champ Ypsilanti Arbor Prep but decided to spare Dora.
“Our seniors last year, almost all of them have been in contact with us, telling us to do what they couldn’t,” said Mikowski said, who had six points and seven rebounds in Thursday’s win.
The one time the team forgot to get Dora out in the locker room, they lost at Traverse City Central. Since then, she’s been on display in the locker room in one way or another, usually in an odd place like on a vent or atop lockers.
Dora is missing one leg and an arm is barely hanging on.
KING FOR MORE THAN A DAY: Donna King stepped down as a longtime Glen Lake assistant coach last spring after the Lakers lost in the Division 3 semifinals.
She said she couldn’t stay away, re-joining the coaching staff before the season.
King played for Glen Lake the last time the Lakers won a girls basketball championship in 1978, coached by Ted Swierad in her senior season. Glen Lake lost in the 1979 finals.
“It’s exciting,” said King, who coached track and basketball for 27 years at Glen Lake. “This is why I got back into coaching, is to see the girls grow and feel what I felt.”
This year’s seniors played on her eighth-grade team while they were in seventh grade.
“They’ll never forget this,” said King, who had three sons. “I’m proud of them. They’re really like family — the girls I never had.”
Glen Lake downed Portland St. Patrick 52-32 in the ‘78 title game, losing to Norway in the 1979 finals by a single point.
“Coach King tells us you only have one chance, so you have to make it count,” Lakers senior guard Gemma Lerchen said.
Northern Michigan dominated Class D for a good stretch back in those days, with Leland taking three consecutive state titles from 1980-82, McBain winning in 1984 and Lake City in 1976.
FINALS FOE: Baraga topped two-time defending state champ Fowler, 46-44, in the other Division 4 game. Senior guard Corina Jahfetson hit two clutch free throws with 9.5 seconds left to secure the victory. The Vikings lost to Fowler in last year’s semifinals and trailed 8-0 this time around, not scoring for the game’s first 5:39.
Junior guard Makenna Hendrickson hit two free throws in the final minute with a piece of tissue stuffed up her nose after a collision moments earlier. Fowler beat Bellaire in 2021 to take its first of back-to-back titles.
BEEN THERE, DONE THAT: Lerchen said having played at Breslin before made this time a lot more comfortable.
“It’s so surreal,” she said after putting up four points, three assists and three rebounds in the semifinals. “I’ve played on this court before, and it definitely helped to be here before.”
HALF SKIP: Glen Lake student Thomas Skipper buried a half-court shot during a commercial break to win a Bluetooth speaker among other gifts.
The junior was the first to shoot and drilled it from the MSU logo.
“I’ll remember this moment my whole life,” Skipper said. “The guys from the other team were trash-talking me, so I had to do it.”
Skipper usually competes in Glen Lake’s pop-a-shot halftime competition where students pay $1 to take a 3-pointer and get a two-liter of pop if they make it. He hadn’t made it before, although he said he hit a full-court shot at a pickup game recently.
AD BLOCKERS: Glen Lake’s Neil Ihme, Benji Allen and Sean Galla won a commercial-break, on-court competition, hitting a layup (Ihme), free throw (Allen) and 3-pointer (Galla) while in football-style face paint.
BANK SHOTS: Glen Lake’s student section easily drowned out Lenawee’s. ... Just after the Baraga game ended, game officials started changing over scoreboard, but leaving the score up. So for a while it said that Glen Lake beat Adrian Lenawee 46-44. It ended up being by a lot more than that.
