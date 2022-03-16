TRAVERSE CITY — Well before the Glen Lake student section started chanting “I believe that we will win!” the Lakers were thinking the same thing.
The Lakers punched their ticket to the Final Four for the third time in the last six years with a 50–29 victory over Lake City at Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
The win puts the Lakers in Thursday’s Division 3 state semifinal against No. 1-ranked Ypsilanti Arbor Prep at the Breslin Student Events Center on the campus of Michigan State University. Tipoff is set for noon.
But even before the final horn sounded, the Lakers started feeling good.
The 20-win Trojans rallied from a big first-half deficit, but No. 3-ranked Glen Lake (25-0) made sure that wouldn’t happen again.
“At halftime, we all kind of had like bad energy,” Lakers senior forward Jessica Robbins said. “I feel like we all kind of walked off with our heads down.”
Lake City had finished the first half with a 7-0 run to get within four, 20-16, after the Lakers led by as much as 11 with 2:19 left before the intermission.
Robbins said the team didn’t start feeling confident again until their lead crept back into double digits.
“Up by 10,” Robbins said. “Ten is usually a good cushion.”
And that didn’t take all that long. The Lakers held the Trojans to just a Mariah Jackson putback during a 16-2 third-quarter run that put Glen Lake back in control, leading 36-18.
The Lakers regained a 10-point lead when Grace Bradford bulled her way inside for a bucket and a 28-18 lead. Glen Lake led 36-18 at the end of three.
“Four minutes is when it sets in,” Robbins said. “Then it’s like, ‘This is real.’ ... Or when the other student section sits down.”
Glen Lake’s student section sure stayed raucous all game long. The two communities packed Central’s parking lots and sold more than 1,100 tickets to the game.
That same student section now joins the basketball trip to Breslin, chanting “No school Thursday!” in the final minute.
“It’s an experience that you’ll never forget,” said junior Maddie Bradford, who had 11 points, three assists and two steals. “Especially when it’s with your sister. It’ll be fun to remember and a fun experience.”
Ruby Hogan stepped up when Grace Bradford needed a breather from carrying the team, as she duplicated her role of patrolling the top of the Lakers’ zone defense and being the offense’s focal point.
Hogan scored a game-high 13 points, only the second time she’s outscored Grace Bradford and first this year, a season in which Hogan missed the first half of the season with a health issue.
“She was cool all game,” Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford said. “She knew when to attack, when to pull it out and when to set it up. She wants it.”
Grace Bradford scored 12 points along with nine rebounds, two steals and four assists.
Hogan watched as a seventh-grader the last time Glen Lake made the Final Four in a 17-point loss to Arbor Prep at Calvin University, the year the girls finals were moved away from Breslin because of a scheduling conflict with early-round NCAA Tournament games that Michigan State was hosting. The Lakers played in the 2017 Final Four at Breslin as well, falling to Pewamo-Westphalia by 13.
“I was in the stands, and I remember wanting to be on the court,” Hogan said. “Now I am going to be on the court, so it’s awesome.”
Hogan added five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Her defense disrupted the Trojan offense and created some transition opportunities for the Lakers.
“This team has been preparing for this all season, and we’ve been hungry for it,” Hogan said. “We love the energy in the gym and energy helps us win. Going to be playing at Breslin with that crowd is going to be amazing.”
Lake City used Jackson more than usual to try to minimize Glen Lake’s size advantage with the two 6-foot Bradfords in the middle, countering that with sophomore MacKenzie Bisballe and Jackson on the court at the same time for stretches.
“We ran into a good team tonight,” Lake City head coach Bill Tisron said. “Glen Lake poses a lot of challenges. Their defense is very strong and their length, their zone they just moved so well in it. (Grace) Bradford at the top makes things extremely difficult.”
Senior guard Chloe Bisballe led Lake City with 11 points, and the 6-foot-1 Jackson came off the bench to score a career-high 10 in her final Trojans game.
“Mariah did great things inside against their length and their size,” Tisron said. “They’re a bigger team than us, but Mariah was able to do some good things, finished inside, and she ended her career on a very good note.”
MacKenzie Bisballe added five points, 11 rebounds, two steals and five blocks.
“I told the girls, ‘Obviously you’re sad,’” Tisron said. “’You’re disappointed right this moment, but no one can take away a district championship. No one can take away a regional championship. Those 2022s will hang on those banners forever, and you’ll always be part of that.’”
Lake City made two runs to the Final Four in the 1970s, winning the 1976 Class D state title, before the Trojans made it to Breslin three years ago when Chloe Bisballe and this year’s seniors were freshmen.
Arbor Prep (23-2) is the No. 1 overall seed in Division 3 and lost only to Division 1 Parma Western and Division 2 top seed Detroit Edison. Senior Mya Petticord, who averages 22.9 points per game, was a Miss Basketball finalist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.