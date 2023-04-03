LAKE LEELANAU — Although the year did not end the way Dylan Barnowski had hoped after an unexpected early exit from the boys basketball playoffs, the gifted Lake Leelanau St. Mary senior played at a level high enough to earn him selection to the Associated Press Division 4 All-State First Team.
Barnowski was a do-it-all player for the Eagles, helping St. Mary to the state semifinals as a junior, and the Eagles seemed destined for East Lansing and the Final Four again this year before they ran into the Cinderella Frankfort Panthers in the regional title game.
The Eagles began the season winning their first 10 games and 15 of their first 16. They picked up a district championship in a win against budding rival Traverse City Christian, 55-32.
Speaking of Traverse City Christian, the Sabres had two make the D4 Second Team with senior Levi Schultz and sophomore Reece Broderick earning the distinction. Also making the Second Team was Buckley sophomore Landon Kulawiak.
Barnowski averaged 20.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals a game for the Eagles. Kulawiak averaged 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals per contest, and he shot 43 percent from 3-point range.
Schultz led the Sabres with 19.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, while Broderick pitched in 18.8 points a game and hit 104 3-pointers this season, third-most in MHSAA history on 42 percent shooting from behind the arc.
Taylor Trillium Academy's Damaryon Fishburn was named Player of the Year for Division 4.
Fishburn has overcome COVID-19, a partially torn ACL, and an ankle injury to become the best Division 4 high school basketball player in Michigan.
“I gained weight and got out of shape,” Fishburn said about contracting COVID after his sophomore season. “It took some time to come back. It was tough.”
Since he did, he’s been better than ever. This season, Fishburn led Taylor Trillium Academy to a 21-4 record plus league, district and regional championships.
The 6-foot-3 senior guard averaged 23 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals a game on a team that was ranked as high as No. 1.
“He’s a humble young man,” said Terrell George, who has been Fishburn’s coach for four years and has known him since he was in the second grade. “On the court, he is such a leader. He picks up the other kids and takes them to practice. He’s just a great kid.”
He is joined on the All-State squad by Brandon Summer from Adrian Lenawee Christian; Dylan Barnowski from Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Trenton Boike from Genesee Christian; Kane Nebel from Munising; Levi Frahm from Jefferson; Asher Garrison from Watersmeet; Trenton Taratuta from Hillman and the only sophomore on the team, Bradley Richards from Fruitport Calvery Christian.
Fishburn has played for four seasons at Trillium. During his freshman and sophomore years, he played behind his brother, Elijuan.
“The last two years I have had the ball in my hands a lot more,” he said. “I’ve had a bigger role on the team.”
He averaged about 19 points a game his junior year but was even better this year by making his teammates better.
“He was on another level this year,” George said. “I could see his growth in practice. He just took off this year.”
In a win over Detroit Osborn, Fishburn had 36 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals, and he made 7 of 9 3-pointers. In the regional final against Detroit Public Safety Academy, Fishburn made a half-court shot to close the third quarter to put Trillium up by eight points.
“He took over a lot of games like that this year,” George said.
Fishburn said the regional championship was his best game.
“I had games where I scored more points," he said, "but that game I was kind of the focus, just trying to do whatever my team needed me to.”
Fishburn is still deciding his basketball future. He’s a 4.0 student and figures on going to a junior college to fine-tune his game before transferring to a larger school.
“I just want to find a college that can help me get better,” he said.
Ty McGregor from Mio AuSable is the Coach of the Year. McGregor was a two-time all-state player at Mio, leading them to a state title in 1988. This season he led the school to its first league title in 10 years and a 19-2 season record. Two years ago, Mio didn’t field a basketball team when most of the players opted for travel basketball while waiting for the MHSAA to decide on whether it would have a season due to COVID-19.
The Division 3 All-State selections will be announced Tuesday followed by Division 2 on Wednesday and Division 1 on Thursday.
