Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow showers early will give way to a mixture of rain and snow showers for the afternoon. High 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.