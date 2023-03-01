FRANKFORT — One down, one to go.
Actually, that’s No. 1.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary battled back to top Leland 46-34 in Tuesday’s Division 4 girls basketball district quarterfinal at Frankfort.
“Now we just play the No. 1 team in the state,” Eagles head coach Clint Couturier said. “No big deal.”
The Eagles (14-8) move on to face No. 1-ranked Glen Lake (19-2) in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Frankfort. The host Panthers (10-11) take on Suttons Bay (4-16) in the 5:30 p.m. opener.
Lake Leelanau led 20-6 midway through the second quarter — with six different players scoring — before Leland closed out the first half with an 11-3 run to pull within a half dozen, 23-17.
The Comets (13-9) knotted up the game at 24-24 on a Mallory Lowe putback and took a 26-24 lead when Maeve Sweeney’s high bank shot went in midway through the third quarter.
“We knew they wouldn’t go away,” Couturier said. “We’re five miles apart, crosstown rivals, and it’s always a big game — no matter if it’s districts or whatever it is. They’re going to come to play. We knew they would have a run in them and they did. We weathered it and showed poise, which is something that we really have been working on.”
Leland’s last lead came on a Sweeney baseline 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in the third. St. Mary’s Audrey Smith answered with a triple of her own to put the Eagles back ahead for good.
“We had to fix our press break because we weren’t making smart passes,” said St. Mary junior guard Della Bunek, who scored 11 points to lead the team. “Once we settled down and started to calm ourselves and make the easy pass, it worked out.”
Bunek also added a game-high five assists and two steals.
Delana Kirt scored 10, Smith nine, and Kyla Barnowski eight. Barnowski grabbed eight rebounds, and Leah Fleis seven.
“We hit a lot of shots,” Bunek said. “Delana hit some good threes, Audrey hit good threes, and Leah worked hard in the post.”
Lowe scored a game-high 19 for the Comets, adding six steals and four rebounds.
“Mal is a very aggressive offensive player,” Leland head coach Ryan Knudsen said. “You give her a little bit of daylight and she’s going to be able to attack the rim, take the contact and finish. She’s been a real spark for us offensively all season long.”
Sweeney added seven points and three boards, while Ella Knudsen grabbed six rebounds and Elli Miller had four points, four assists and four rebounds.
“We started out a little bit slow and got behind,” Knudsen said. “This group of kids, especially for the second half of the season, has worked tremendously hard and they were able to claw back and take the lead. We just weren’t able to sustain at the end, but I couldn’t be more proud of the effort of this group over the second half of the season.”
The Comets won nine of 11 games since Jan. 23 to close out the regular season. Sweeney is the Comets’ only senior and averaged 8.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.
“She showed tremendous leadership throughout the entire year and she’s going to be super hard to replace next year,” Knudsen said. “But we bring the rest of the team back and I would expect that we’re going to have a great season and a group with a really bright future in front of us with all these young players we had this season.”
Glen Lake beat St. Mary 64-19 just over a week ago.
“We have to play better from last time but you have to make sure we move the ball and make open shots,” Bunek said. “We struggled with that against them last time. We have to box out because they have tall girls.”
Kirt missed several weeks after sustaining a concussion Jan. 27 against Adrian Lenawee Christian. She scored 10 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers before hitting the court hard while taking a charge from Sweeney and didn’t return.
Couturier said the athletic trainer didn’t think she had another concussion. Senior Audrey Smith, the team’s leading scorer at 13 points per game, is also nursing an injury and might not play Wednesday against Glen Lake. She scored nine Tuesday, all on 3-pointers.
