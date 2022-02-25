TRAVERSE CITY — Not too often does a team that goes scoreless for an entire quarter walk away with the victory, but that was the case Thursday.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary left Traverse City Christian with a one-point win after scoring exactly zero points in the third quarter. Fortunately for the Eagles, they’d built a 13-point lead going into halftime and trailed by just two, 33-31, after their null-and-void frame.
“I was going to check the rim and see if there was something over the top of it,” St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski joked. “I don’t think it’s ever happened. We just got complacent. You can’t do that.”
The Eagles (14-4) clamped down early on Brock Broderick, the high-octane Sabre who would end the night as TC Christian’s all-time leading scorer with 1,448 career points. St. Mary built a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and led by as many as 15 points four separate times in the second quarter before taking a 31-18 score into the locker room.
The Sabres (13-5) slowly chipped away at those 13 points in the third quarter. The closer they crept, the louder the TC Christian fans became. Reece Broderick dialed long distance and connected for a three that brought TC Christian within two points and sent the Sabres’ faithful into a frenzy.
On the next possession, Elliott Molby ripped the ball away from St. Mary’s Shawn Bramer and pushed it up the court with all of the momentum behind him and the Sabres. Brock Broderick hit a layup and then teardrop floater to give TC Christian its first lead at 33-31 with 1:29 left in the third.
The Broderick brothers, on a three from Reece and a coast-to-coast layup from Brock, stretched the TC Christian to seven at 38-31 before August Schaub broke the Eagles’ drought with a layup two minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Sabres built the lead back to seven at 42-35, but the Eagles went on a 7-0 run capped off by a strong layup from Bramer to make it 42-42 with a 1:40 to play.
The two teams continued to trade haymakers down the stretch. TC Christian quickly took the lead back on another brother-to-brother Broderick connection. Brock found Reece at the top of the key for a nothing-but-net triple.
St. Mary knotted the game on a Dylan Barnowski 3-pointer from the wing. Reece Broderick was fouled on the shot, so there was some question if Barnowski’s three counted, but the officials conferred and ruled it good. Reece made one of two from the charity stripe to put TC Christian up 46-45.
The Eagles pushed the ball up the court, and Schaub made good on an up-and-under layup that proved to be the game-winning shot. The Sabers had a chance with 3.8 seconds left, but they turned the ball over before getting a shot off.
“They’re tough as nails,” Barnowski said of his squad. “There was never any doubt in my mind that we would have a shot to win at the end.”
TC Christian showed marked improvement from the last time the Sabres played the Eagles, a 20-point loss in December.
Sabres’ head coach Réne LaFreniere said the performance his players put up proved to him and everyone else the level of talent on that team.
“I told them this game is their measuring stick. ‘How far have you come?’” LaFreniere said. “For a little while, it looked like maybe we hadn’t come that far. But to dig down and show some guts and some grit, I’m proud of them. I really am.”
The Sabres looked out of sorts through most of the first half. LaFreniere said their response in the third and fourth quarters is a testament to their drive.
“There’s no magic pill or magic speech at halftime,” he said. “You just go in there and say, ‘Hey, you guys are getting outplayed. You can either pick your heads up and play like it matters or mail it in. It’s up to you. I can’t do it for you.’”
Brock Broderick led all scorers with 17. Reece finished with 15.
The Sabers’ five losses this season have been to the Eagles twice, Buckley twice and top-ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian once. TC Christian finishes the regular season with games against Leland on Tuesday and Kalkaska next Thursday before playing in a district tournament that includes both St. Mary and Buckley.
“We know we can compete for the district. We want to play them (St. Mary) a third time. We want to play Buckley a third time,” LaFreniere said. “Nothing was won tonight other than a game. We still have two games next week, and after that, everybody’s undefeated again.”
St. Mary dropped three of its first five games of the season before winning 11 straight. The Eagles hadn’t lost in almost two months until falling to Benzie Central, 68-54, last Wednesday.
The Eagles have two more games before entering the postseason. St. Mary travels to Onekama on Tuesday and hosts Buckley next Thursday.
Bramer, who led the Eagles with 14 points Thursday, said he’d certainly take on the challenge of playing the Sabres again if they happen to meet in the postseason.
“Whatever team comes out of that district is going to be the best one,” Bramer said. “I’ll play them again, for sure. I’m always down for another challenge. I know they’ll give us a good game.”
