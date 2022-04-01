HOLLAND — Olivia Bellows’ on-the-job training came from the best.
Literally the best.
Bellows earned her way into playing time off the bench for Hope College’s women’s basketball team as a true freshman, playing in 27 of 33 games during the Flying Dutchmen’s run to a Division 3 national championship.
“Going from high school to college is a big enough jump,” Bellows said. “Going from ‘Hey, guys, I’m new’ to winning a national championship is very cool.”
The Lake City grad changed positions from shooting guard with the Trojans to point guard in college.
“I was up for the challenge,” Bellows said. “Turns out, I liked it.”
She’s due for more, as Hope graduates six seniors, including the entire starting lineup of Olivia Voskuil, Kasey DeSmith, Kate Majerus, Kenedy Schoonveld and Sydney Muller, as well as one of its top backups in forward Hannah Smith. Voskuil’s uncle, James, played on Michigan’s 1989 national championship team and later alongside members of the Fab Five.
With the Dutch losing so much of their core, Bellows said it’s going to be the biggest summer of her life as she prepares for an even bigger role on a team with perennially high aspirations.
“It is no time off — going to the gym, lifting, working with the trainer,” Bellows said. “It just made me schedule out, and my summer is booked.”
Hope College finished the season 32-1, after going 45-0 over the last two pandemic-shortened campaigns.
It should be noted that the Dutch had 14 players who appeared in 21 or more games and averaged seven minutes a game or more. The team’s leader in minutes played averaged only 20.6 and 10 averaged 15 minutes a game.
The balance in minutes and scoring — Hope had 10 players average between 5.0 and 11.1 points a game — led to frenetic games. The Dutch hit triple figures five times and scored 90 or more on another 11 occasions. The team scored 80 or more in 22 of 33 games and averaged 85.1.
Bellows went to Final Four her sophomore year at Lake City. Even a four-year starting career at a competitive high school program didn’t quite fully prepare her for the jump to college, not only the increase in talent on the court but also Hope’s incredibly up-tempo system.
Hope head coach Brian Morehouse said despite that, the 5-foot-7 Bellows has adapted quickly.
“I was super impressed with the skill level that she brought in, but also her willingness to make changes to adapt to the college game,” Morehouse said. “Her speed allowed her to adapt very quickly athletically, and then it was just a matter of adapting and tweaking a little bit of her skill set to meet the level of college basketball.”
Former Trojans teammate Makayla Ardis plays at Trine, where the sophomore guard averaged 17.6 minutes a game for the Thunder, putting up 3.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Ardis started and scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting with three assists in Trine’s 70-62 win Jan. 26 on Hope’s home floor that ended a 61-game win streak. Prior to the streak being snapped, Hope scored more than 90 points in five of six games — hitting 100 twice.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian Division 4 All-State senior Megan Bennett committed to Hope, giving the Dutch a 6-2 post player in their incoming recruiting class. Bellows said the team is very tight and Bennett shouldn’t have any trouble fitting in.
“We’re super close,” Bellows said. “The chemistry we have is insane. I may be biased, but I don’t think anybody is as close as we are.”
Bellows averaged 2.9 points and 1.0 rebound a game, playing an average of 7.2 minutes. She shot 43.5 percent from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers.
“This was a year of great growth for Olivia,” Morehouse said. “She brought incredible athleticism and shot-making into our program, and I think it was a super valuable year for her to get on the floor while also learning from really experienced players around her.
“She was a great teammate,” he continued. “She had real growth opportunities that she took and learning leadership styles, like what championship preparation requires each and every day.”
Hope lost just one game over the last three seasons, although neither of the previous two ended in national titles because of the COVID-19 pandemic. None of the team’s NCAA tournament games were decided by less than 14 points until a 57-52 semifinal win over Trine, who they also beat 54-50 to win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title. The Dutch beat Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 in the March 19 championship game.
Each player received a miniature version of the national championship trophy. Bellows’ currently resides in her dorm room. She hopes to make it a collection.
“We had a lot of experience for the group,” Bellows said. “We’re just going to do us and keep our circle tight.”
