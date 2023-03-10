HOUGHTON LAKE — Houghton Lake was filled with a lot of bonus basketball Thursday.
Lake City would have preferred it otherwise.
The Trojans’ season ended with a 60-56 overtime loss to Hemlock in Thursday’s Division 3 girls basketball regional championship at Houghton Lake, the second of two overtime games played in the gym. Earlier in the evening, Flint Carman-Ainsworth defeated Sault Ste. Marie 47-45 in overtime for a Division 1 regional title.
“We played well for three and a half quarters,” Lake City head coach Bill Tisron said. “We did what we wanted to do and then we just got tired, legs kind of fell out from under us. They hit some big shots down the stretch, and we didn’t hit those same shots.”
Hemlock, which knocked Traverse City St. Francis out of the tournament Tuesday, 67-52, took its first lead since that game’s initial three minutes on a Chloe Watson 3-pointer 29 seconds into overtime.
The Huskies advance to face their third northern Michigan team in a row, taking on Elk Rapids at Tuesday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal in Gaylord. The Elks moved on with a 42-36 win over Negaunee at Sault Ste. Marie.
MacKenzie Bisballe scored nine of Lake City’s 13 first-quarter points as the Trojans led 13-12. Bisballe scored six more in the second, and Lake City eventually took a 29-24 lead into halftime. She’d finish with a game-high 30 points.
Lake City (24-2) led 46-38 on a Bisballe three-point play with 5:47 remaining.
Hemlock (23-3) pulled within three on a Regan Finkbeiner 3-pointer with 1:32 left and tied it up at 52-52 on a Finkbeiner three-point play with 25.1 seconds left.
Hemlock used a half-court trap with a token full-court press, which the Trojans largely broke with passing over the top by 6-foot MacKenzie Bisballe and 6-3 Alie Bisballe.
But it took a toll and wore down the Trojans as the game progressed.
MacKenzie Bisballe opened overtime with a driving layup, as the session’s first four baskets each changed the lead. Hemlock went up 57-56 with 2:36 left in OT on a Lauren Borsenik bucket inside. Hannah Borsenik added another inside score with 2:04 left, and Lauren Borsenik split free throws with 14.5 seconds left to give the Huskies a two-possession lead.
Lauren Borsenik scored 17, Finkbeiner 15, and Hannah Borsenik and Watson 10 each.
Emma Nickerson scored eight points for the Trojans with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. MacKenzie Bisballe added eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists to her 30-point performance, and Alie Bisballe contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
The Trojans won conference and district titles in the same campaign for the first time in 47 years and set the school record for wins in a season with 24.
Lake City was 0-for-10 from 3-point range. Hemlock’s shooting percentage wasn’t great — in large part to a lot of blocks by Alie and MacKenzie Bisballe when they went inside — but the Huskies knocked down seven 3-pointers.
The Trojans graduate Nickerson, Tarrin Miller, Rylee Cohoon, Emily Urie, Alejandra Bao Gordalita, Hayleigh VenderTuig, Jenna Harris and Haylee Parniske.
“They have battled, whether it was being on the floor playing defense or cheerleading on the bench and helping us in practice,” Tirson said of his eight seniors. “They all had a role, and I’m forever grateful for those eight girls and what they did for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.