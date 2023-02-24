MCBAIN — Lake City’s shooting for things one at a time.
When this week’s weather looked like it was going to play havoc with the Trojans’ chance to lock up the outright Highland Conference title, that took a little sting out of the 10.5-mile beeline to McBain on roads most other schools avoided the last two days.
Lake City — which plays the Ramblers twice in six days, drawing them for the opening round of districts next Wednesday — emerged with a 31-20 defensive win in Thursday’s Highland Conference girls basketball game at McBain.
Lake City (21-1, 15-1 Highland) and McBain (15-6, 13-3 Highland) weren’t sure they’d be able to find officials if the contest moved back to Friday, and even discussed the possibility of using next week’s district-opening game as a doubly important matchup that’d also decide the Highland title.
“I felt like earlier there was a pretty slim to none chance we’d play today,” Lake City junior Alie Bisballe said. “We came ready to play, but our defense definitely won the game.”
The decision to play the games — McBain won the boys game afterward 67-23 behind 17 points from Evan Haverkamp in limited minutes — wasn’t made until about 2:30 p.m.
“I definitely thought it was going to be canceled and we were going to have a game that meant both the conference and districts as well,” Lake City junior MacKenzie Bisballe said. “It would have changed things. Beating a good team twice is hard, let alone three times. We have the grit to do it.”
Grand Valley State-commit MacKenzie Bisballe led the Trojans with 18 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists, while Alie Bisballe put up nine points, 11 boards, three blocks and three assists. Emma Nickerson and Rylee Cohoon scored the only other Lake City points, netting two each. Tarrin Miller contributed three steals.
Neither team went deep into the playbook, knowing they’d face off in another six days with the end of the season on the line. Both squads largely played a slow tempo.
“That was in the back of my mind,” Lake City head coach Bill Tisron said. “I’m sure it was in the back of his as well. How much game plan do you show tonight? We were pretty vanilla.”
The Trojans played straight half-court man-to-man defense all game, even though Tisron acknowledged all their games are available on YouTube.
Had McBain won Thursday, it would have created a three-way tie atop the league with Evart, the Ramblers and Trojans. Instead, Lake City — which already clinched at least a share — takes the title outright and for the third time in four years.
“We already clinched our share,” Tisron said. “So we had that out of the way going into the game. It took some of that pressure off.”
Evart (17-3) goes into districts as the top seed ahead of 21-win Lake City based on MPR rankings. McBain drew the Trojans randomly. Had the district seeds come out later, Lake City would have jumped past the Wildcats due to wins over the Ramblers and 18-3 Hart in the last week.
“It definitely would have been more intense,” Alie Bisballe said. “But Wednesday is the big game that everyone wants to win.”
McBain won the conference title last year as they split the regular-season matchups, with the Trojans winning by four in the regional semifinals. They shared the title the season prior but never played each other because of the shortened season from the COVID-19 pandemic. Lake City won the 2019-20 title, running through the Highland with a perfect 16-0 record.
Lake City held McBain to three offensive rebounds and held the Ramblers scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“I have to figure out how we can get past the two shot blockers because they block a couple of shots and now everybody’s afraid to shoot the basketball,” McBain head coach Bruce Koopman said. “They’re good basketball players and they can block shots.”
The Ramblers gave up only 33 and 31 in their matchups with the Trojans, far below their season average. The first meeting just over a month ago ended 33-27.
“They’re a very good basketball team,” Koopman said. “The two Bisballes are outstanding. They control everything. They control the offense, they control the defense. They don’t turn the ball over and they complement all the other kids on the floor.”
Analiese Fredin led the Ramblers with 10 points, including a seven-point burst to end the third quarter that pulled McBain within as little as four before Alie Bisballe knocked down a 3-pointer.
“I was hoping we could earn a piece of the conference tonight and that didn’t happen,” Koopman said. “We’ll refocus and we can win a district championship. We beat Evart, we played with Lake City. But what I say and what we do are two different things sometimes. That’s a tough district.”
