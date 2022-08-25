LAKE CITY — Lake City football players and coaches knew they were going to miss out on the playoffs, even with a winning record.
Darin Kunkel and some friends from the team insisted on watching the selection show anyway.
“We always watch it because I like to take that as a lesson,” the Trojans’ junior quarterback said. “It gives me motivation for the next year.”
The Trojans watched all the other Division 7 playoff teams get announced on television, without hearing their name.
“Then we knew and we texted each other,” Kunkel said. “We’re like, ‘Hey, the offseason starts now. Let’s get ready.’”
Lake City started the season 3-0 after a 24-0 win over Manton but then was bitten by a rash of injuries and an outbreak of COVID-19 that contributed to four losses over the next six contests.
“We have a lot of teams in our conference that are in Division 8, and we took most of those. But we didn’t take our big games,” Kunkel said. “We didn’t beat Beal (City) and then I think we got robbed against Meridian at the end. But that just motivated us for next year.”
The Trojans return six starters on offense and five defensively from that 5-4 team, especially in the skill areas.
Running back Dayne Blaire returns, and the Trojans have four pass catchers they aren’t afraid to match up on any defensive back they’ll face in outside receivers Layne McLeod and Wyatt Leeuw and slot receivers Brody Gothard and Sam Baron.
“Our overall team speed might be one of the best that I’ve had,” head coach Kyle Smith said. “If we were to take our four receivers, running back and quarterback and put them together against somebody else’s top six fastest kids, I don’t know if they’re faster than ours. But we still have to get the ball into their hands and they have to make plays.”
Smith called Blair the “fastest kid in Class C,” and he put up nice numbers while healthy last season. A hamstring injury this summer kept him out of last week’s home scrimmage as a precaution, but he’ll be ready for the Trojans’ opener Friday at Cheboygan.
The Trojans close this season with three home games (Roscommon, Evart and Ogemaw Heights). After two road games to start the season, Lake City only has to travel a combined less than 40 miles over the last seven games.
“We return a solid foundation of kids,” Smith said. “It’s really our skill guys, so we’re relying heavily on our run game and getting the ball to our receivers. Our line, we don’t have a ton of depth there, but the ones that we do have, they’re really good. So our expectations are pretty high.”
The line includes seniors Rowland Ball, Cooper Wilton, Ethan Dulzo and Tristan Horsley with juniors Tyler Brown and Kaiden McGillis and sophomore Trevin Knuth in the mix as well.
“I could see us winning six, seven games this year,” Smith said. “Last year, we should have won more but we were injury plagued. It was one of those things where we just couldn’t catch a break. It started basically Week Two, and then just never got better.”
The Trojans also got hit by a wave of COVID-19, playing McBain while missing two linemen, a linebacker and a running back.
“My freshman year we went 2-4,” Kunkel said. “We had COVID to deal with, but that’s no excuse. We have high standards at Lake City. Last year we went 5-4. We had some injuries and along with COVID, but we just can’t settle for that.”
This year’s varsity roster numbers aren’t high. The 21 on varsity is the lowest by five in Smith’s seven years at the helm. Lake City also has another 26 players on junior varsity.
“Our strength is definitely our skill guys and our speed,” Kunkel said. “We have a young line, but they’ve gotten so much better in just the two weeks of practice and I’m happy with how they did (at the scrimmage). Everyone’s focusing on our speed and our skill guys, but at the end of the day our line is going to take us where we need to be.”
Smith said the defense is a step ahead of the offense early in camp, despite having one fewer starter back. Six of the new defensive starters played together last season on junior varsity, however.
“It’s our brand of defensive football,” Smith said. “It’s a blue-collar type thing. It’s physical, it’s read and react and flying to the ball.”
One of the team’s biggest losses is defensive lineman Christian Parks, who graduated after a season where he produced 16 tackles for loss and another eight sacks.
“We have the puzzle pieces to have a great team,” Kunkel said. “And we definitely have the coaches have put that together, so I’m excited.”
Prep football
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.