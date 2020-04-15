TRAVERSE CITY — Luke LaCross didn’t envision spending Wednesday morning in front of a computer screen, but that didn’t put a damper on National signing day for the Traverse City West senior.
"I've looked forward to this day my whole life ... I always dreamed of this moment," LaCross said. "It was weird doing it in front of a computer but it's still awesome to sign the same days as some of my buddies."
LaCross inked his name to play baseball for Muskegon Community College as a catcher in an online meeting room in front of friends and family Wednesday morning.
TC West head coach Matt Bocian said the LaCross will be a big asset to the Jayhawks because of his ability behind the plate.
"His ability as a catcher — he is very good defensively and has a good arm and can throw people out," Bocian said. "Anytime you can find a very solid defensive catcher it is a bonus to a program.
"Being a catcher is such a huge part of the game because they are touching the baseball as much as the pitcher. A good catcher can help you win and he has solidified that spot for us the last couple of years."
LaCross linked up with the Jayhawks after being spotted at a PBR baseball showcase and both were in agreement that Muskegon CC was a great place for him to try and get an opportunity to play at a bigger school.
"I am looking at this as stepping years," LaCross said. "I will be able to focus on my grades and get used to the college life being away from home and then move onto a bigger school."
As a part of the two-year program, LaCross said the Jayhawks will attend camps and showcases that will put him in front of NCAA coaches in hopes to land a spot following his stint at Muskegon CC.
He will be joining two TC Central graduates on the baseball team, teaming up with former rivals Marty McDonald and Matt Corrado.
LaCross said he will be getting immediate playing time and that factored into his decision. To move only two hours south and be close to home is a plus.
LaCross plans to study teaching or sports management while looking for opportunities after playing as a Jayhawk. Bocian said any team that gets LaCross is adding a quality teammate.
"He has a lot of fun playing the game," Bocian said. "He treats it like a game and has fun doing it — he is always smiling and at the same time is very competitive."
