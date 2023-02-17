SUTTONS BAY — The offense sells tickets, but the defense wins basketball games, according to Buckley senior Carter Williams.
It was a slow start for the Bears on Thursday, but after exploding on a long scoring run in the second quarter, they came away with an 80-64 road win against Suttons Bay, sweeping the season series.
The Norsemen did what they could to stop the Kulawiak brothers, Jackson and Landon, who combined for 44 points. Landon Kulawiak had 26 points, eight boards, and four steals. Jackson Kulawiak finished with 18 points and nine assists.
Aside from the duo threat, the Norsemen had everything clicking for them in the first quarter.
Norsemen senior Sean Shananaquet finished with 10 points, with a bulk of those points coming off multiple 3-pointers to give Suttons Bay a 24-15 lead heading into the second quarter, but that all got forgotten.
“We had trouble running our game plan in the first quarter, and credit to Ron Anderson, he hit us in the mouth,” Buckley coach Jared Milarch said.
Like a boxer who gets punched in the mouth, the Bears get back up. Buckley punched the Norsemen right back by going on a 33-2 run.
Jackson Kulawiak and Williams helped jumpstart the run with a few free throws and 3-pointers. Milarch was pleased to see the effort compared to the first half.
Any buckets the Bears wanted, they got. Williams said defense wins games, and the Bears showed that in the second. Buckley had a stretch of three straight blocks in a row, with Williams, Landon Kulawiak and Tyler Milarch leading the way.
Williams finished with four blocks. Landon Kulawiak and Milarch finished with two each.
“I had a couple of nice plays, but in the grand scheme of things, it was the team that did it,” Williams said.
During their 33-point run, Williams was feeling himself a little bit. He passed the ball to himself off the backboard for a tomahawk dunk but missed the ball on his way up.
After missing, Suttons Bay got turnover points for it. Williams looked at his coach and apologized to his team for the miss.
“I haven’t been able to do it in a game, and these rims are a tiny bit low,” Williams laughed. “I gotta try something crazy while I’m here.”
“Too much pressure to do it back at home, and I get a little flustered whenever I know people in the crowd,” he laughed.
Anderson said he was pleased with his teams’ performance in the first quarter, but the fouls and the difficulty of having junior leader Finn Mankowski get in early foul trouble cost them.
“They are extremely talented on the offensive end, so it’s a little harder when you have to guard five guys instead of three or two,” Anderson said.
Buckley went into halftime up 48-31, but they didn’t stop scoring. The Bears continued to pour points and got within 20 points just a couple of minutes into the second half.
Despite getting beaten, the Norsemen continued to show fight.
Mankowski came back in the game for the second half and provided a spark for his team, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome a 20-point deficit heading into the fourth.
“Other guys have to step up, and that’s all there is to it leading into the end of the season,” Anderson said. “We are playing a lot better heading into the end of the season. Who knows, maybe we can do something in districts and come away with a win or two.”
Four of Buckley’s starting five finished in double figures. Williams had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Tyler Milarch finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Buckley (11-8, 9-4 Northwest) and Suttons Bay (5-13, 2-11 Northwest) finish their remaining three games at home.
The Bears have their last Northwest Conference game next Friday against Leland, and Suttons Bay closes their conference stint next Friday against Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.