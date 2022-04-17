BOYNE CITY — Lydia Krauss only wrestles.
No other sports. Only one.
And to show how dedicated she is to that one sport, all you need to know is that her parents make her do her chores before she can work out.
Dishes dirty? Better be clean before workouts.
Lawn needs raking? Gotta be done before wrestling.
Younger brother needs a ride? Better get there safely before training.
“Her will to give her all and dedication is what stands out from everyone,” Boyne City wrestling coach Justin Perkins said of Krauss. “She’s always the hardest worker in the room. She never stops.”
For that reason — not to mention an undefeated record and a girls state championship in the 155-pound weight class in the sport’s first year sanctioned by the Michigan High School Athletic Association — Krauss is the Record-Eagle’s Wrestler of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
“It’s mean,” the Boyne City senior joked of doing chores. “It’s horrible. How dare they?”
Going back to dedication, Krauss still trains 2-3 days a week at the school, then travels to Lansing to the Simmons Academy of Wrestling one to two days a week to work with four-time All-American and Michigan State graduate Nick Simmons.
“She’s always asking me for extra days that we can do wrestling,” Perkins said. “She’s putting in every bit of effort she can.”
She’s currently working on increasing her lung capacity after struggling with the altitude at the Folkstyle Nationals in Colorado, where she still placed fourth.
“I felt like I was having an asthma attack every time (I wrestled),” Krauss said, adding that it’s possible she had altitude sickness.
She heads to Texas May 6-7 for the USA World Team Trials. She placed sixth there last year and is entered simultaneously in the U-20 and U-23 tournaments this year.
Krauss posted a 40-9 record this season, going 24-0 against females. She produced 18 wins by pin, most of those coming against boys. Against girls, she’d usually win by technical fall.
Krauss avenged two previous losses to Romeo’s Amarisa Manuel by knocking off the top seed 13-2 in the 155-pound girls state championship at Ford Field in Detroit. Manuel topped Krauss in the semifinals last year and at a non-school tournament earlier in 2021.
In the meantime, Krauss studied film on Manuel and came into the championship match with a game plan: Keep shooting at the legs and don’t let Manuel get to her favorite moves (throws).
Krauss plans to wrestle at Northern Michigan University next season for the Wildcats’ second-year women’s program. She intends to major in business so she can open up a training center in Gaylord because it’s centrally located between many northern Michigan communities without such an alternative.
That’s a long way from when she started in sixth grade.
“I thought it was WWE and I watched that with my dad a lot, so I thought I’d try it,” Krauss said. “Right when I got to practice, I realized it wasn’t even close (to WWE).”
2021-22 WRESTLING DREAM TEAM
Weight class — Name, year, school, record
119 — Gavyn Merchant, So., Kingsley, 37-5
125 — Tim Bowman, Sr., Boyne City, 48-4
130 — Louden Stradling, Jr., Gaylord, Jr., 24-1
130 — Dutch Ballan, Jr., TC Central, 37-3
130 — Jared Coxe, Sr., Frankfort, 24-7
130 — Sam Fry, Jr., Charlevoix, 24-9
135 — Josiah Schaub, Jr., TC St. Francis, 38-7
135 — Gabe Thompson, Sr., Gaylord, 35-5
135 — Brendan Swiss, Fr., Petoskey, 41-9
145 — Trevor Swiss, Jr., Petoskey, 48-4
152 — Aidan Shier, Sr., Kingsley, 30-3
152 — Lydia Krauss, Sr., Boyne City, 40-9
160 — Gavin Wilmoth, Sr., TC St. Francis, 39-3
160 — Ty Bensinger, So., Gaylord, 43-5
160 — Kyan Fessenden, Jr., Kingsley, 41-9
171 — Brayden Gautreau, Jr., Gaylord, 42-1
189 — Ethan Ramsay, Sr., TC Central, 40-10
189 — Riley Hush, So., Gaylord, 34-8
189 — Sam Goethals, Jr., Kingsley, 46-6
Coach: Don Funk, Traverse City Central
SECOND TEAM
103 — Isaac Grahn, Jr., Kingsley, 35-16
103 — Sunni LaFond, Fr., Gaylord, 32-9
112 — Justin Grahn, Jr., Kingsley, 41-11
112 — Tyler Sheeran, So., TC St. Francis, 32-13
120 — Cambrie Lawrence, So., Benzie Central, 22-6
120 — Hannah Blyveis, Fr., Gaylord, 16-4
130 — Jordan McBee, Sr., Boyne City, 35-9
130 — Cameron Dundas, So., Kingsley, 27-19
140 — Gus James, Jr., Gaylord, 39-12
140 — Jon Palmer, Jr., TC West, 36-10
171 — Kaden Patterson, Sr., Kingsley, 38-14
171 — Ben Paddock, Sr., Manton, 37-16
189 — Landon Swanson, So., Charlevoix, 34-12
189 — Tucker Hubbard, Sr., Frankfort, 25-11
215 — Brady Vaughan, Fr., TC West, 30-12
215 — Sir-Xaiver Navoni, Sr., Forest Area, 26-10
HONORABLE MENTION
Ethan Morgan, Jr., TC St. Francis; Brynn Smith, Fr., TC West; Kadin Garza, Jr., Kingsley; Paige Willman, Fr., Frankfort; Alison Bowman, Jr., Boyne City; Cylie Jones, Sr., Kingsley; Charissa Desmond, So., Kingsley; Abby Wildfong, Fr., Mancelona; Kylie Berringer, Sr., Grayling; Emanuela Alaimo, Fr., Frankfort; Reganne Stahl, Fr., Manton; Chloe Colton, Jr., Manton; Kennedi Wahmhoff, Fr., Manton; Natalee Kibbe, Sr., Manton; Allyssa White, So., Manton; Kiyara Oster, Sr., Manton.
