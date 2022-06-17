TRAVERSE CITY — Windy conditions made for a tough day on the course for many golfers, but Jake Kneen rose above them all to capture the 105th Michigan Open.
Patrick Wilkes-Krier eyed a wire-to-wire championship when he led after each of the first three round rounds and took a five-shot cushion into Thursday. However, Jake Kneen — the 2018 winner — didn’t give up.
“I knew that if I just kept trying my best, trying to make a birdie, not make any more bogeys, I could end up in good shape — and that’s what happened,” said Kneen.
Kneen closed his final round with a 1-over 73, carding a 7-under 281 over the four-day tournament. Kneen’s effort and consistent wind gusts made it almost impossible for Wikes-Krier to catch up, let alone stay in third.Wilkes-Krier shot 81, drowning his chances at a title with back-to-back double-bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes.
“I played terribly, and I don’t really understand it,” Wilkes-Krier said. “I had no confidence, and I played that way.”
Kneen came out firing on all cylinders making two birdies at Nos. 2 and No. 3 to inch within three shots. Kneen didn’t take the lead until No. 10 with a par, but he made a couple of bogeys to put Wilkes-Krier back in front by two shots.
To Kneen’s credit, he stayed with it and kept his composure. He birdied No.14 to put him back in front and stayed atop the leaderboard the rest of the way. No. 14 to Kneen was the most crucial shot to make throughout the whole tournament because he knew where Wilkes-Krier was at the time.
“I knew Patrick was in there close for birdie and I needed to make that to keep myself within shouting distance,” Kneen said. “I rolled that in and it was great to have some momentum for the last couple holes.
After a promising start, Wilkes-Krier found himself tied for third with Westland native, Donnie Trosper, who shot 284. Hartland native, Baker Stevenson kept it close for Kneen at the end.“It was tough for everybody. Everybody made mistakes today, and I’m just glad I got it around,” said Stevenson who took home second place prize of $8,200. “I wasn’t looking at the leaderboard. I knew I was up there someplace, but I didn’t know where I stood.”
The winds were blowing around 19-20 MPH throughout the whole back nine, making it nearly impossible for some of the players to make the shots they’d hoped.“There was no time to think about how nervous I was or anxious or anything like that because it was so difficult out there,” Kneen said. “So windy, tough pins. I just had to focus on the next shot. Incredibly, I feel like I did that well today.”To be crowned a champion at a place he already knows well is the greatest feeling for Kneen.
“I mean it was just a stressful day. It was a grind out there. But getting the job done is just a huge sense of relief. I am kind of in disbelief right now,” said Kneen, with a big smile on his face.
For winning first place, Kneen will take home $12,500.
